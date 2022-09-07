ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI offering $5000 reward for information on east El Paso bank robbery

By Kerry Mannix
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The FBI El Paso Field Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Friday's GECU bank robbery in east El Paso.

The FBI says the suspect is male, approximately 5-foot-11, and was wearing khaki pants, a khaki long sleeved shirt, a light colored sunhat, a yellow safety vest, black boots, dark gloves, a dark face covering and possibly a khaki vest.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect entered the bank and fired multiple shots with a handgun. No injuries were reported. The robber left the bank heading towards Yarbrough with an undisclosed amount of money.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify this bank robbery suspect,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffery R. Downey, “Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (915) 832-5000 / 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. The subject should be considered armed and dangerous. We ask that individuals don’t try to apprehend the subject by themselves, but instead call our office.”

The post FBI offering $5000 reward for information on east El Paso bank robbery appeared first on KVIA .

Consuelo Martinez
5d ago

Have they canvassed the adjacent building cameras. Maybe it'll show which way robber might have walked. Maybe he had someone waiting for him.

