Santa Barbara County, CA

UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop September 12

The City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the upcoming Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) workshop. Join us this Monday, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave). The City’s Spanish Engagement Specialist will be at the workshop to help answer questions in Spanish. Whether you live near Ellwood Mesa, frequent it often, or just love that cherished location, you will want to be a part of this workshop.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest

The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

General Rain Advisory For Countywide Beaches

With rainfall predicted across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Current estimates project rainfall starting this evening today through Sunday in Santa Barbara County. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

City of Goleta Passes Historic Plastic Pollution Reduction Ordinance

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously at [Tuesday] night’s September 6, 2022, City Council meeting to pass one of the most comprehensive plastic pollution reduction policies in the country, based on science and best practices in waste reduction. The adopted ordinance, entitled Plastic Waste Reduction Regulations to Address Single-Use Plastics and Polystyrene, prohibits the sale and distribution of certain single-use plastic and polystyrene disposable products in the community, as well as Mylar balloons, to reduce the prevalence of plastic pollution Goleta’s neighborhoods, waterways, and beaches.
GOLETA, CA
SFGate

Oil company settles criminal cases in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year, a spill that closed miles of shoreline and shuttered fisheries. Meanwhile, Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

