Santa Barbara Edhat
Temporary Playground Closure at Goleta's Berkeley Park
The playground at Berkeley Park, located behind Kellogg Elementary School, will be closed for one week from Monday, September 12 until Monday, September 19. Recently, the City of Goleta made some long-awaited improvements to the playgrounds at this park location which have been well received by the public. The closure is related to warranty work, scheduled to begin on Monday. Once the necessary work has been completed, we will open the area by September 19 or sooner if it is safe to do so.
Nonprofit Partners Invite the Community to Walk Against Abuse
Every hour of every day in the United States alone, hundreds of people and their companion animals suffer abuse. Animal cruelty is strongly correlated with violence against people, and pets are often used as “pawns” in domestic violence situations to prevent family members from speaking up or leaving the abusive relationship. In fact, survivors stay on average two years longer in a violent home if there’s a family pet involved.
Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest
The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Heal the Ocean Organizes the Removal of Washed Ashore Boat
During the early morning hours of this past Saturday, the extreme high tide and surf pushed an anchored sailboat onto East Beach, near the foot of the Laguna Creek Channel. While beach-goers escaping the heat looked on at this disaster, Heal the Ocean Field Advisor Harry Rabin began to work on the problem.
Girl Scout and Montecito Trails Remind of Hiker Safety
Today it wasn't as hot as it was last week but it was so very humid on Romero Trail that I was drenched in sweat and out of water by the time I reached the peak. I knew I'd be fine since I was just turning around and heading back to my car. Unfortunately, this hasn't been the case for other hikers. Did you know there have been 5 heat related rescues just this week?
Heal the Ocean Rallies to Remove Washed Ashore Boat Near Stearns Wharf
Harry finally made contact with earthlings. Patriot is coming down to empty the oil, gas etc. Borgatello coming at 6 am tomorrow to crunch it up. Harry met the owner. No insurance. He paid $20K for the boat (which is what HTO is prepared to pay Borgatello). This is the...
MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: "For the Crown" filmed in Montecito
Some of the earliest silent films that Santa Barbara's "Flying A" studio filmed in Montecito were costume dramas. One million-dollar mansion in particular was perfect for the 1913 movie "For the Crown," which was set in France in the 1600s. It was one of about 18 silent movies filmed at the famed Gillespie estate.
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
UCSB Ranked 7th in U.S. World News Report
It’s a three-by-threepeat. For the ninth consecutive year, UC Santa Barbara has placed in the Top 10 for national public universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The magazine’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges listing of Top Public Schools placed the campus at No. 7. Among all Best National...
UCSB Scholars Receive Fulbright Awards
Six graduate students, three faculty members and one staff member from UC Santa Barbara have received Fulbright Awards from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board to conduct research and/or teach abroad for the upcoming academic year. The highly competitive fellowship is designed to increase mutual...
SUV Crashes into Garage in Casmalia
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to an SUV that crashed into a residential garage in Casmalia Sunday evening. At 10:18 p.m., crews responded to the 2900 block of Associated Road. They discovered a single occupant/driver had crashed into detached garage located on private property off of an isolated rural road.
Suspected DUI Collision on W. Canon Perdido
Man overdosing on heroin crashes into an occupied vehicle, an unoccupied vehicle, then into a tree in a busy area of downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The driver fell out of the vehicle in cardiac arrest while several samaritans performed life saving measures on the suspect until paramedics arrived. Many bags of heroin and various drugs pulled from the rented U-Haul truck.
Inmate Dies in North County Jail
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:48 pm., 35-year-old Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara, died at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. Chermak was arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Isla Vista on March 5, 2022, for burglary (felony), and possession of stolen property (misdemeanor). Chermak was ordered by the Court to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental competency to stand trial.
