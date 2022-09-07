The playground at Berkeley Park, located behind Kellogg Elementary School, will be closed for one week from Monday, September 12 until Monday, September 19. Recently, the City of Goleta made some long-awaited improvements to the playgrounds at this park location which have been well received by the public. The closure is related to warranty work, scheduled to begin on Monday. Once the necessary work has been completed, we will open the area by September 19 or sooner if it is safe to do so.

GOLETA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO