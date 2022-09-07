ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jungkook celebrates his Audacy 'Artist of the Summer' win: 'Love you ARMY!'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9FSh_0hljtfuO00

After leveraging the power of his massive ARMY fandom, K-Pop breakout star Jungkook has rightfully been crowned Audacy’s 2022 Artist Of The Summer , and we think it’s prime time to celebrate!

Listen to your favorite music -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Artist Of The Summer , K-Bops , BTS Radio , and more!

Thanks in part to the huge success of his 2022 solo singles "Stay Alive," "My You," and his collab "Left And Right" with Charlie Puth -- as well as BTS ' Proof , of course -- the 25-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter quickly became a favorite for Audacy's Artist Of The Summer .

Following an incredible amount of fan voting , Jungkook , the youngest member of K-Pop favorites BTS, acknowledged the accomplishment today, September 7, on his social media, thanking the fans who put him over the top saying simply, "Love you ARMY!"

We know, we know... we're just as excited as you ARMY!

While you're in he mood, follow even more of Audacy's all-new stations like BTS Radio , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Boy Band Nation , Beach Beats , Collabornation , and tons of others, now streaming!

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jungkook
Person
Charlie Puth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#2022 Artist Of The Summer#K Bops#South Korean#K Pop#Sat#Bts Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Lizzo addresses her younger self during emotional Emmys speech

Lizzo was moved to tears during her acceptance speech at the Emmys last night (12 September).The artist was awarded the Outstanding Competition Prize for her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.The show beat the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has won the award for the last four years.Upon hearing her show had been announced as the winner, Lizzo burst into tears as she started making her way upto the stage.“I’m very emotional,” she said as she began her speech, accompanied by some of the cast and crew on the stage.“The trophy is nice, but my...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy