Jungkook celebrates his Audacy 'Artist of the Summer' win: 'Love you ARMY!'

After leveraging the power of his massive ARMY fandom, K-Pop breakout star Jungkook has rightfully been crowned Audacy’s 2022 Artist Of The Summer , and we think it’s prime time to celebrate!

Thanks in part to the huge success of his 2022 solo singles "Stay Alive," "My You," and his collab "Left And Right" with Charlie Puth -- as well as BTS ' Proof , of course -- the 25-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter quickly became a favorite for Audacy's Artist Of The Summer .

Following an incredible amount of fan voting , Jungkook , the youngest member of K-Pop favorites BTS, acknowledged the accomplishment today, September 7, on his social media, thanking the fans who put him over the top saying simply, "Love you ARMY!"

We know, we know... we're just as excited as you ARMY!

