Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley engaged in some ‘Dirty Dancing’

Get these two back on screen together ASAP!

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley (who starred in 2014’s “The Fault in Our Stars”) decided to recreate an iconic movie moment for all their social media followers to see.

In a post on Elgort’s personal Instagram, the friends are doing the classic “lift” from the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing,” originally perfected by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Elgort cheekily captioned the photo “Clean dancing w Shai” followed by a green heart, Italian flag emoji, and a red heart.

According to People , it took a few tries for the pals to nail the move. Woodley posted in her Instagram Stories some behind-the-scenes footage of the practice attempt it took to get the final photo. “Finally got there,” she wrote to her followers.

People were definitely loving the photo in Elgort’s post. Fire emojis were prevalent throughout and even Paris Hilton checked in with a heart eye emoji.

Elgort and Woodley previously starred together in the coming-of-age tale “The Fault in Our Stars” also portrayed siblings in the “Divergent” film series.

Earlier this year Elgort headlined the HBO crime series “Tokyo Vice” and Woodley will next star in the crime drama “Misanthrope.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram