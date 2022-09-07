Tottenham Hotspur’s fine start to the season did not receive its biggest test at the weekend, as the trip to Man City was called off along with all other Premier League fixtures.As such, after last week’s Champions League win against Marseille, they’ll now try to make it eight out of eight unbeaten when they head to Portugal to face Sporting CP, in their second Group D fixture.The Primeira Liga side also triumphed a week ago, beating Eintracht Frankfurt, while they picked up three points domestically at the weekend too - though have not been tremendously consistent at the start...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO