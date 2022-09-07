Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs Ajax prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool come into their second Champions League group stage game of the season in dismal form, having won just two of their seven competitive games this season - the latest of which was a drubbing at the hands of Napoli a week ago.Ajax, by contrast, have scored 25 goals in seven fixtures, all of them wins, with a 4-0 win over Rangers seeing them top Group A early on.The Reds need to rediscover their form and identity quickly, with Jurgen Klopp acknowledging he might have to “reinvent” the team to an extent after the loss last week.One positive to...
Is Sporting vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur’s fine start to the season did not receive its biggest test at the weekend, as the trip to Man City was called off along with all other Premier League fixtures.As such, after last week’s Champions League win against Marseille, they’ll now try to make it eight out of eight unbeaten when they head to Portugal to face Sporting CP, in their second Group D fixture.The Primeira Liga side also triumphed a week ago, beating Eintracht Frankfurt, while they picked up three points domestically at the weekend too - though have not been tremendously consistent at the start...
