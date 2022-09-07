East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker isn’t exactly forthcoming when it comes to injuries. He’s not alone, of course, as most college football coaches use a similar tact, but there’s at least one thing Tucker will do: He’ll say if player is going to be out for the season. He did that last week when linebacker Darius Snow suffered a leg injury in the season opener, though he didn’t give an information on what, specifically, the injury was.

