Detroit News
EMU faculty, administration reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike
Classes resumed at Eastern Michigan University Monday morning after the university's faculty union and the administration reached a tentative contract agreement late Sunday, ending a five-day strike. EMU's American Association of University Professors had been on strike since Wednesday following weeks of unsuccessful contract negotiations. The union covers over 500...
Detroit News
MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire
The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
Detroit News
With Michigan students struggling in math, schools look to change the equation in approach
Detroit — One student in Kimberly Thompson's fourth-grade math group was so excited about his lesson on place value in patterns of 10 and multiplying by 10 that he started solving questions ahead of the class on his dry-erase board. "Why do you want to move ahead? Can you...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit top volleyball players: Skyline's Harper Murray rises to challenges
Harper Murray led Ann Arbor Skyline to its first state championship match appearance in program history last season, losing to Birmingham Marian in the title bout. It would be safe to say Murray made Marian have to fight for the trophy, too, tallying 25 kills, 14 digs and a .365 hitting percentage in the 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 loss.
Detroit News
Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party
The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
Detroit News
Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service
Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
Detroit News
Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii
Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
Detroit News
MSU notes: Jayden Reed 'sore'; no hard feelings from Huskies after Bernard changes mind
East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker isn’t exactly forthcoming when it comes to injuries. He’s not alone, of course, as most college football coaches use a similar tact, but there’s at least one thing Tucker will do: He’ll say if player is going to be out for the season. He did that last week when linebacker Darius Snow suffered a leg injury in the season opener, though he didn’t give an information on what, specifically, the injury was.
Detroit News
Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii
Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
Detroit News
Michigan first-half observations: J.J. McCarthy nearly perfect in his first start
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy had to wait another hour to make his first collegiate start, but the delay was clearly not an issue. Because of lightning in the area, kickoff against Hawaii was pushed to 9:01 p.m., the latest start in Michigan Stadium history. The...
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
Detroit News
Detroit City Council set to revisit $8.5M expansion of ShotSpotter
Detroit — Following months of debate, the Detroit City Council will vote next week on an $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter, a controversial gunfire detection system, to combat crime in neighborhoods. The City Council's Public Health and Safety Standing Committee on Monday voted unanimously to send the expansion forward...
Detroit News
One wounded in East Lansing shooting Sunday, 31 bullet casings recovered
East Lansing police are investigating a shooting Sunday that wounded one person, they said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue near Albert Street, according to authorities. Officers were dispatched to the location for a report of shots fired. They arrived and...
Detroit News
Around the Tigers' farm: Dylan Smith is back intact — and so are Detroit's plans
He had hoped, as the Tigers had, to finish with a flourish his High-A apprenticeship this summer at West Michigan. Dylan Smith pulled it off. His last two starts were slick, defined most tellingly by Friday night’s work against Great Lakes when he put together six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball, spiced by six strikeouts against a pair of walks.
Detroit News
Dally in the Alley returns to Cass Corridor
Dally in the Alley returned to Detroit's Cass Corridor Saturday with concerts, food, art and more. The festival comes back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic for its 43rd year. Dally at the Alley keeps its 1970s roots alive in its theme and art, though it includes bands from the genres of other eras as well.
Detroit News
Investigators seek motive in deadly Walled Lake shooting rampage amid QAnon claim
Walled Lake — Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are still looking for a motive in Sunday’s shooting in Walled Lake that left a woman and the family dog dead, a daughter seriously wounded and ended with the killer dying in an exchange of gunfire with police. Sheriff Michael...
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Detroit News
Daughter: Walled Lake man fell into conspiracy rabbit hole before shooting family
Walled Lake — A Walled Lake man whose daughter said had been struggling with mental issues after embracing conspiracy theories was fatally shot by police Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and injured another daughter. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, police received a “chilling”...
Detroit News
1 killed, 1 injured after drivers exchanged gunfire from vehicles in west Detroit
Detroit — One man was killed after he and another man exchanged gunfire while driving in west Detroit near Rouge Park, according to Detroit police. The two vehicles ended up about a mile apart after the shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. Saturday Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
