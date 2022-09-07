ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Detroit News

EMU faculty, administration reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike

Classes resumed at Eastern Michigan University Monday morning after the university's faculty union and the administration reached a tentative contract agreement late Sunday, ending a five-day strike. EMU's American Association of University Professors had been on strike since Wednesday following weeks of unsuccessful contract negotiations. The union covers over 500...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire

The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit top volleyball players: Skyline's Harper Murray rises to challenges

Harper Murray led Ann Arbor Skyline to its first state championship match appearance in program history last season, losing to Birmingham Marian in the title bout. It would be safe to say Murray made Marian have to fight for the trophy, too, tallying 25 kills, 14 digs and a .365 hitting percentage in the 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party

The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service

Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii

Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSU notes: Jayden Reed 'sore'; no hard feelings from Huskies after Bernard changes mind

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker isn’t exactly forthcoming when it comes to injuries. He’s not alone, of course, as most college football coaches use a similar tact, but there’s at least one thing Tucker will do: He’ll say if player is going to be out for the season. He did that last week when linebacker Darius Snow suffered a leg injury in the season opener, though he didn’t give an information on what, specifically, the injury was.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii

Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit City Council set to revisit $8.5M expansion of ShotSpotter

Detroit — Following months of debate, the Detroit City Council will vote next week on an $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter, a controversial gunfire detection system, to combat crime in neighborhoods. The City Council's Public Health and Safety Standing Committee on Monday voted unanimously to send the expansion forward...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

One wounded in East Lansing shooting Sunday, 31 bullet casings recovered

East Lansing police are investigating a shooting Sunday that wounded one person, they said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue near Albert Street, according to authorities. Officers were dispatched to the location for a report of shots fired. They arrived and...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Around the Tigers' farm: Dylan Smith is back intact — and so are Detroit's plans

He had hoped, as the Tigers had, to finish with a flourish his High-A apprenticeship this summer at West Michigan. Dylan Smith pulled it off. His last two starts were slick, defined most tellingly by Friday night’s work against Great Lakes when he put together six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball, spiced by six strikeouts against a pair of walks.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dally in the Alley returns to Cass Corridor

Dally in the Alley returned to Detroit's Cass Corridor Saturday with concerts, food, art and more. The festival comes back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic for its 43rd year. Dally at the Alley keeps its 1970s roots alive in its theme and art, though it includes bands from the genres of other eras as well.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
DETROIT, MI

