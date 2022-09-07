You can soon fly from Cleveland to South Florida — one-way — for $39

If you're looking to book a direct flight from Cleveland to Florida, you can now add Fort Lauderdale as an option.

Frontier announced the new route will start in November.

The airline will be offering fares as low as $39 one-way to celebrate.

“We’re excited to expand our service in Cleveland with this new route to South Florida,” said Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “The winter season is one of the most popular times for consumers in the Midwest to vacation in Florida, and this new service will provide an affordable, convenient flight option thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

“We are happy to see Frontier’s continued investment in Cleveland and this important market for Northeast Ohio,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer. “We look forward to continuing to grow with them and offer new markets for our guests.”

The route will fly round-trip four days a week.