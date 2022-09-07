ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon’s chargefeel trainers claim to support all forms of exercise, so we tried them for ourselves

By Dominique Boulan
 5 days ago

Renowned for its high-quality yoga pants and leggings , Lululemon is somewhat of a big deal in gym wear. At Indybest we’re big fans of the brand, and its products have made an appearance in our best running leggings , running shorts and sports bra round-ups.

Earlier this year, Lululemon launched its first-ever footwear collection, designed specifically for the female foot – responding to the current market where sports shoes are typically designed for men’s feet and then adapted for women’s. The brand took 20 years of experience in creating athleticwear and channelled its innovations and insights into creating its debut for the sports trainers market, the blissfeel .

Fast forward to late July and Lululemon has already released its second women’s workout shoe , the chargefeel. While blissfeel was designed specifically for running, the chargefeel – a women’s cross trainer – is made to cater to people with different workout needs.

Most people work out in lots of different ways, so the brand’s latest shoe drop is supposed to support all these different forms of training. To live up to these promises, it needs to be supportive enough for running , light enough for HIIT exercise but also stable enough for strength training.

The chargefeel should be able to perform for different workouts due to its construction – leading with the bounce and forward motion of a running shoe, then rounding out with the stabilising side-to-side motion of a trainer. And, according to Lululemon, it’s also the perfect shoe for on-the-go.

The main difference between the chargefeel and other cross-training shoes, is that the latter usually tend to provide stability for lifts and jumps and are overall best-suited for short bursts of cardio – but not for running. Is this new design really the best of both worlds? We put it to the test.

How we tested

We put the chargefeel through its paces for several weeks to find out if it can do everything the brand promises. During this period, we’ve jumped on the treadmill for some 4k runs, strapped them on for our boxing sessions and wore them to the gym for strength training – followed by a quick grocery shop when needed. After plenty of runs, rocket jumps, jumping jacks and squats, we’d say we have a fair idea of what this shoe is capable of.

We’re normally a UK size 6 but sized up to a UK 7 as per the brand’s recommendation, and it fit perfectly.

Lululemon chargefeel low women’s workout shoe

The verdict: Lululemon chargefeel

#Strength Training#Sports Shoes#Running Shorts#Jumping Jacks
