California State

Levi’s Gold Tab Finds Inspiration in the Golden State

By Angela Velasquez
 4 days ago
Levi’s sourced inspiration from California’s forgotten treasures for its Fall/Winter 2022 Levi’s Gold Tab collection. Available now, the vintage-inspired men’s and women’s collection offers Levi’s fans casual and light technical staples with a Northern California twist.

“As a California brand, Levi’s is deeply in touch with the West Coast lifestyle, but ‘West’ doesn’t always mean beaches and sunshine,” it said. “Mountains, forests, valleys, and lakes are a major part of the region as well. It’s a place where nature is right at your doorstep, and where an outdoor life means dressing for both comfort and style.”

The Gold Tab collection spans basics like sweats, hoodies, tees, tank tops, joggers and leggings in a retro palette of warm maple, cobalt blue, red and more. It also introduces a new French Terry line of elevated sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies.

The men’s range adds a hooded anorak with a kangaroo pocket, a quilted puffer vest and mesh shorts and tops, while woven overshirts in solid and plaids underscore the collection’s outdoor bent.

Levi’s nods to the collegiate trend with the addition of a women’s varsity jacket bearing nature-inspired graphics. The visual elements extend into a range of sweats, hoodies and T-shirts as well.

Levi’s teamed up with brand ambassador E m ma Chamberlain for the collection’s campaign featuring a video of the YouTube star hiking and hanging out in a hammock-strewn setting.

“It’s rooted in casual comfort and blends authentic Levi’s DNA with a nostalgic ’70s and ’80s look and feel,” Karyn Hillman, Levi Strauss & Co. chief product officer, said about the collection. “It’s nature, meets sports, meets laid back comfort and ease.”

Dockers x Maud Le Car

Brands are in a cozy mindset this fall. Levi’s sister brand, Dockers, recently teamed with surfer, artist and activist Maud Le Car on a women’s crewneck sweatshirt. Made with 70 percent recycled cotton and 30 percent recycled polyester, the top features Le Car’s nature-inspired artwork.

Dockers is a principal sponsor of Le Car’s foundation, Save La Mermaid, which works to eliminate ocean pollution by raising awareness and promoting beach cleanup opportunities.

Sourcing Journal

Success Story: How Azazie Reduced Returns While Cutting Carbon

Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the apparel and footwear supply chain. With 2022 going down the biggest wedding season in decades after many paused their plans during the pandemic, scores of women are hoping for a perfect fit as they try on dresses for the bride’s special day. But that means there are plenty of opportunities for many brides, bridesmaids and wedding attendees to send back unwanted dresses and gowns—which also brings more potential concerns for logistics networks as a glut of new product re-enters the supply chain. Observing these developments first-hand, Azazie, an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: CGS Expands in LatAm, Jesta Adds Product Development, Exiger Acquires Supply Dynamics

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Supply chain visibility CGS CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, has expanded its BlueCherry Shop Floor Control platform to new customers in the Latin America region. The company added three Mexican companies to its roster of brands and manufacturers in Latin America: Confetex, an international textile manufacturer and premium manufacturer of denim products for leading brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Ariat and OGGI Jeans, headquartered in Puebla; luxury men’s wear startup Personal Brands (PB) Group; and Diltex Brands, a 70-year-old women’s fashion...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

It’s True: Local Businesses Have a Reason for Optimism

With global recession fears, inflation worries, and drought conditions so bad dinosaur footprints are turning up in dried up rivers, it might be surprising to find small businesses and local retailers have been looking at 2022 as the year of optimism. That was the consensus at the Connected Consumer panel discussion, “Key Trends Defining the State and Future of Local Retail,” presented by Retail Touchpoints. “There’s so much optimism because people are getting back together with live events and it just feels like we’re back to normal,” said Dan Gingiss, author and retail thought leader. “I think one of the things that...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

High-Ticket Merch Works for Academy Sports

Academy Sports + Outdoors saw net sales decrease 5.8 percent to $1.69 billion in its 2022 second quarter, while net income reached $188.8 million. With sales in line with the $1.7 billion projected by analysts polled by FactSet and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30, ahead of estimates of $2.10, the retailer’s stock jumped more than 14 percent in Wednesday morning trading. The retailer said its total sales decline was primarily due to fewer transactions compared to last year, partially offset by an increase in average ticket. In a Nutshell: Sales declined in all four of Academy’s merchandise divisions spanning sports and...
RETAIL
