Levi’s Gold Tab Finds Inspiration in the Golden State

Levi’s sourced inspiration from California’s forgotten treasures for its Fall/Winter 2022 Levi’s Gold Tab collection. Available now, the vintage-inspired men’s and women’s collection offers Levi’s fans casual and light technical staples with a Northern California twist.

“As a California brand, Levi’s is deeply in touch with the West Coast lifestyle, but ‘West’ doesn’t always mean beaches and sunshine,” it said. “Mountains, forests, valleys, and lakes are a major part of the region as well. It’s a place where nature is right at your doorstep, and where an outdoor life means dressing for both comfort and style.”

The Gold Tab collection spans basics like sweats, hoodies, tees, tank tops, joggers and leggings in a retro palette of warm maple, cobalt blue, red and more. It also introduces a new French Terry line of elevated sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies.

The men’s range adds a hooded anorak with a kangaroo pocket, a quilted puffer vest and mesh shorts and tops, while woven overshirts in solid and plaids underscore the collection’s outdoor bent.

Levi’s nods to the collegiate trend with the addition of a women’s varsity jacket bearing nature-inspired graphics. The visual elements extend into a range of sweats, hoodies and T-shirts as well.

Levi’s teamed up with brand ambassador E m ma Chamberlain for the collection’s campaign featuring a video of the YouTube star hiking and hanging out in a hammock-strewn setting.

“It’s rooted in casual comfort and blends authentic Levi’s DNA with a nostalgic ’70s and ’80s look and feel,” Karyn Hillman, Levi Strauss & Co. chief product officer, said about the collection. “It’s nature, meets sports, meets laid back comfort and ease.”

Dockers x Maud Le Car

Brands are in a cozy mindset this fall. Levi’s sister brand, Dockers, recently teamed with surfer, artist and activist Maud Le Car on a women’s crewneck sweatshirt. Made with 70 percent recycled cotton and 30 percent recycled polyester, the top features Le Car’s nature-inspired artwork.

Dockers is a principal sponsor of Le Car’s foundation, Save La Mermaid, which works to eliminate ocean pollution by raising awareness and promoting beach cleanup opportunities.