Grey's Anatomy Books Kate Walsh to Recur as Addison in Season 19

By Charlie Mason
 5 days ago
The doctor is (back) in. Kate Walsh will be returning to Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring capacity in Season 19 , our sister site Variety reports.

The actress, who made her debut as Addison Montgomery in the long-running ABC drama’s Season 1 finale, stayed with the show through Season 3, at which point she was tapped to headline her own spinoff, the L.A.-set Private Practice , which ran for six seasons. After guest-starring here and there on Grey’s through Season 8, Walsh reprised her role in Season 18, for a short arc that allowed Addison to not only perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant but make peace with the passing of ex-husband Derek Shepherd.

The fan favorite’s first episode of Season 19, which kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c, will be its third. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that original cast member Ellen Pompeo (AKA Meredith) will appear in the upcoming season only in a “limited capacity.” In turn, Scott Speedman (who plays her significant other, Nick) has been bumped from series-regular to recurring status.

Continuing on as series regulars are OGs James Pickens Jr. (Richard) and Chandra Wilson (Bailey) as well as Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Chris Carmack (Link) and Jake Borelli (Levi).

New to the series as first-year medical residents are Harry Shum Jr. ( Glee ), Adelaide Kane ( Reign ), Alexis Floyd ( Inventing Anna ), Niko Terho (who starred opposite Borelli in the Freeform rom-com The Thing About Harry ) and Midori Francis ( Sex Lives of College Girls ).

Find out everything we know about Season 19 of Grey’s by clicking on the photo gallery above. Then drop a comment with your thoughts on Walsh’s return.

TVLine

TVLine

