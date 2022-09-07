ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ari Lennox Reveals Tracklist For Anticipated Sophomore Album

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

Ari Lennox has revealed the tracklist and featured artists for her anticipated sophomore album age/sex/location. The album, which she described to VIBE as “beautiful soul music” with a lot of vulnerability,” is due on Friday (Sept. 9).

Following up her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby , the upcoming LP is set to feature Summer Walker , a frequent collaborator of Lennox, as well as Lucky Daye and Chlöe. Ahead of the asl release, the 31-year-old musician issued the single “Hoodie” last month , and released another track, “Pressure,” in 2021 .

“This album is the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey,” she wrote on Instagram before individually thanking the featured artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkbyS_0hljt1sh00

Although he is not listed as a feature for the album , Ari Lennox also thanked Dreamville’s head honcho J. Cole for his contributions to the song “POF.”

“J. Cole you a real a** n,” she wrote. “thank you for your production and writing and for singing your heart out on POF. and thank you for your sweet insightful words of encouragement.”

She continued by shouting out additional collaborators, producers, and members of her team, naming executive producer Elite among Theo Croker, Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

The tracklisting for Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location is as follows:

1. POF
2. Hoodie
3. Waste My Time
4. Pressure
5. A/S/L (Interlude)
6. Mean Mug
7. Boy Bye feat. Lucky Daye
8. Stop By
9. Outside
10. Leak It feat. Chlöe
11. Blocking You
12. Queen Space feat. Summer Walker

Ahead of the album, the singer surprised fans with her new EP Away Message and gave them new music to listen to in the meantime. Issued last month, the five-track project was led by the release of “Queen Space” featuring Summer Walker.

“New EP to hold you over until the album, love ya” expressed the vocalist when sharing the project.

Check out Away Message below.

