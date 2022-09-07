ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles throwing a goat at Chris Pine is the best meme about 'spit gate'

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

People on the internet still can't help but poke fun at Harry Styles for appearing to spit on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darlin g premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

And now, a hilariously odd meme is making the rounds which shows the "Watermelon Sugar" singer throwing a goat.

Originally uploaded to Twitter on Tuesday (6 September) by the account Goat Simulator, the meme shows Styles tossing the animal at Pine which landed on his lap at the film's screening.

"In case you missed what just happened at Venice Film Festival," the video's caption reads.

The clip looked eerily realistic as it used a clip of the actor sitting next to the film's director Olivia Wilde at the premiere.

As Styles walks over and pulls down his seat in the cinema, somebody edited a real-life white and grey goat into the singer's hands.

What makes it even more humorous is that Pine looks down as the farm animal lands on him.

The reshared faux clip had over 12.6 million views at the time of writing and has caused many people to point out how funny it was.

One person wrote: "The way I had to hold my scream in at work AHHHHHH HAHAHAHA."

"I've watched this so many times," another added.

A third wrote: "I wish y'all would stop lmfao."

Someone else simply wrote: "Occasionally the internet is incredible.'"

Don't Worry Darling is a thriller that centres around a 1950s housewife, played by Florence Pugh.

The character starts to worry that her husband's glamorous company may be hiding sinister secrets.

Styles plays her husband Jack, and the much-anticipated movie hits theaters on 23 September.

Elsewhere, during the film screening, Styles kissed his co-star Nick Kroll , and then there were the rumours that he spat on Pine, which Pine's team confirmed aren't true.

