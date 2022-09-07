Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
‘RHOBH’: How Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Led to Yet Another Feud With Kyle Richards
On a season 12 ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ trip to Aspen, Kathy Hilton reportedly had a meltdown at the members-only Caribou Club.
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sutton Stracke Shocks ‘RHOBH’ Cast – Revealing Why Erika Jayne Was a Liability Last Season
Sutton Stracke drops a bomb on the 'RHOBH' cast when she says it's not her, but Erika Jayne who has been the cast liability the entire time.
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress
Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
Kandi Burruss Took To Instagram To Share The Secret To Regrowing Her Edges
Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to share her hair growth secret to her millions of followers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DWTS full cast revealed as beloved GMA host, Bachelorette, Real Housewife, and SATC star to compete on season 31
DANCING With the Stars has revealed the full cast of season 31 ahead of the September 19 premiere. Show creators were hit with backlash from fans after teasing some of the cast on Good Morning America this week. But now DWTS has revealed the full lineup of celebrities set to...
Fans Weigh In On The Possibility Of Kimora Lee Simmons Joining The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast
Reality TV fans have a lot of opinions on the possibility of Kimora Lee Simmons' return to the small screen.
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Found Love With One of the Show’s Cast Members
Dr. Jessica Griffin's romance with season 6 cast member Jon Francetic ended up being one of the most controversial in 'Married at First Sight' history.
RHOBH star Sheree Zampino defends ex Will Smith: ‘I ride with him’
Now that she’s on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sheree Zampino acknowledges that being a Hollywood ex — her first husband is actor Will Smith — is easier than being famous herself. Appearing as a “friend” on “RHOBH,” airing now, the 54-year-old has faced intense scrutiny. Throughout Season 12, she’s shared many laughs with her bestie, longtime cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who threw Zampino’s name into the mix when producers were looking to add a fresh face to the show. For her first season of “RHOBH,” Sheree was very comfortable in the friend zone. “Being a friend, I’m literally just...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Teen Mom’ Stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin Are Engaged After Rekindling Their Romance: ‘Love Always Prevails’
A fairy tale ending. After keeping the news quiet for two months, Teen Mom star Jade Cline revealed that she and boyfriend Sean Austin got engaged in July. “Our happily ever after has just begun,” the reality TV personality, 25, wrote via TikTok on Thursday,September 1, alongside a video from the proposal. “So glad we [can finally] share this! I’ll be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and I’m so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event
The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Popculture
Jason Aldean's Cousin, Logan Crosby, Would 'Love' to Make Music With the Country Star After 'Claim to Fame' (Exclusive)
Logan Crosby couldn't be more grateful for cousin Jason Aldean's support, both when it comes to his reality TV debut on Claim to Fame as well as his country music career. Having come in as runner-up to Keke Palmer's sister during Tuesday's finale of the ABC show that asks celebrity relatives to both hide their own famous family member's identity while tracking down their competitors', Crosby told PopCulture.com he has big plans ahead outside the Claim to Fame house.
Brian Austin Green Details the ‘Real Work’ of Parenting, How Son Zane Has Changed His Relationship With Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are over the moon for their infant son, Zane, but they still face their share of parenting challenges. “[The newborn stage] is … I’m older!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, joked while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 7, while promoting his partnership with Depend® for […]
Photos! Don’t Miss All the Glitz and Glam Fashions from the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Miranda Lambert Had To Move “Mama’s Broken Heart” To The End Of Her Set Because Girls Kept Fighting Through The Show
Miranda Lambert always brings it at her live shows…. And apparently, so do her fans. She sat down for a recent feature with Cowboys & Indians magazine, and talked a little bit about the order of her concerts and how she plans to translate that to her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at the end of this month.
Kourtney Kardashian rides a pink bike barefoot in the desert as she promotes her new company Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian rode a bicycle barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture Saturday. The 43-year-old was front and center in a video promoting her new business, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was styled youthfully in a pair of sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a...
House Digest
New York, NY
63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0