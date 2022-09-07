Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Switch OLED Revealed Alongside New Trailer
Pokemon fans have been delighted by a deluge of news lately -- and the bright future continues to get better with the most recent reveal.
The iPhone 14 Pro Is Not What We Expected: First Look
The iPhone 14 series that millions will be upgrading to in the next few months features a new design, new cameras, and a new set of controversies.
Meta Quest Pro Design Leaks After Headset Was Left In Hotel Room
Someone might be in a lot of trouble — or perhaps Meta is to be congratulated for a successful publicity stunt. In any case, the rumored Meta Quest Pro (also referred to as Project Cambria) virtual reality (VR) headset has just surfaced online long before its official launch event. As shown in a video and a series of images, the black headset seemingly sports an updated design — though the sample found in the wild is just an engineering sample, meaning it's not the final product just yet. You might be wondering how, and why, the headset was leaked, and the answer is surprising: it was left in a hotel room and forgotten by its original owner only to be found by a hotel employee who then posted it on YouTube.
OnePlus 11 Pro Leak Shows The Alert Slider Is Not Dead Yet
There is no denying that 2022 has turned out to be a tumultuous year for OnePlus. As part of its renewed focus on its home market of China and the rest of Asia, 2022 witnessed OnePlus drastically change its launch schedule. If this wasn't all, OnePlus accelerated the process of the "Oppo-ification" of OnePlus in 2022, with ColorOS and OxygenOS becoming virtually indistinguishable from each other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New AirPods Pro Promises A Sound Upgrade You Can Hear
Apple announced significant upgrades to the second generation AirPods Pro, which will go on sale later in September 2022. Here's what we know.
The iPhone 14 Plus Takes An Easy Route To Success: First Look
The iPhone 14 Plus may represent the sweet spot for many buyers - or, at least, for those who want a mix of relative affordability and high-end features.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Or S22? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Phone Fans Prefer
Samsung is arguably the most popular Android smartphone brand, but which model do most users prefer? The answer may surprise you considering its price tag.
The Big Differences Between Apple Watch Series 8 And Apple Watch SE 2 Explained
The latest Apple Watch models have arrived, and that means consumers have a difficult choice: save money with the SE 2 or spend a bit more for the Series 8.
Today's Wordle Answer #451 - September 13, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today is the beginning of the work week, and today's Wordle answer is the beginning of anything. If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, though, it might be an unpleasant beginning of the week in Wordle, and we don't want that for you. Here are some hints and tips to help you crack the code, and for players who would rather not do mental gymnastics, we reveal the full answer in the second section. Before we begin, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.
Queen Elizabeth's Death Means Some Switch Gamers Will Miss A Nintendo Direct
Nintendo has confirmed that it will soon be hosting a full-fledged Nintendo Direct, complete with 40 minutes of exciting footage and full of teasers about upcoming games. Although all Nintendo Directs are broadcast worldwide at the same time, one country will have to do without — the United Kingdom. Because of the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Nintendo has decided to respect the period of national mourning that is being observed in the U.K. and forego sharing the stream live.
