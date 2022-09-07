ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Quest Pro Design Leaks After Headset Was Left In Hotel Room

Someone might be in a lot of trouble — or perhaps Meta is to be congratulated for a successful publicity stunt. In any case, the rumored Meta Quest Pro (also referred to as Project Cambria) virtual reality (VR) headset has just surfaced online long before its official launch event. As shown in a video and a series of images, the black headset seemingly sports an updated design — though the sample found in the wild is just an engineering sample, meaning it's not the final product just yet. You might be wondering how, and why, the headset was leaked, and the answer is surprising: it was left in a hotel room and forgotten by its original owner only to be found by a hotel employee who then posted it on YouTube.
OnePlus 11 Pro Leak Shows The Alert Slider Is Not Dead Yet

There is no denying that 2022 has turned out to be a tumultuous year for OnePlus. As part of its renewed focus on its home market of China and the rest of Asia, 2022 witnessed OnePlus drastically change its launch schedule. If this wasn't all, OnePlus accelerated the process of the "Oppo-ification" of OnePlus in 2022, with ColorOS and OxygenOS becoming virtually indistinguishable from each other.
Firmware#Video Game
Today's Wordle Answer #451 - September 13, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today is the beginning of the work week, and today's Wordle answer is the beginning of anything. If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, though, it might be an unpleasant beginning of the week in Wordle, and we don't want that for you. Here are some hints and tips to help you crack the code, and for players who would rather not do mental gymnastics, we reveal the full answer in the second section. Before we begin, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.
Queen Elizabeth's Death Means Some Switch Gamers Will Miss A Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has confirmed that it will soon be hosting a full-fledged Nintendo Direct, complete with 40 minutes of exciting footage and full of teasers about upcoming games. Although all Nintendo Directs are broadcast worldwide at the same time, one country will have to do without — the United Kingdom. Because of the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Nintendo has decided to respect the period of national mourning that is being observed in the U.K. and forego sharing the stream live.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

