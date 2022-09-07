Yankees call up Deivi Garcia, Ronald Guzman, Miguel Andujar in Wednesday roster flurry

It may be Deivi Day soon enough, as the Yankees have officially recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from the minors for the first time in 2022.

Garcia’s recall was one of six roster moves the Yankees made between Tuesday’s rainout and Wednesday’s doubleheader, as he and first baseman Ronald Guzman were added to the Yankees’ roster officially, and Miguel Andujar was named the 29th man for the doubleheader.

Guzman replaces Anthony Rizzo, who was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday due to the headaches following his epidural last week, and Garcia replaces Josh Donaldson, who was placed on the paternity list.

To open a 40-man roster spot for Guzman, the Yankees designated RHP Luke Bard for assignment. The team also announced officially that LHP Zack Britton’s rehab assignment has been moved up to Triple-A, and Luis Severino’s has been moved up to Double-A, where he will start Game 1 of Somerset’s doubleheader Wednesday night.

Garcia made his MLB debut in the truncated 2020 season as one of the Yankees’ top prospects, and he went – with a 4.98 ERA in 34 1/3 innings over six starts. However, after being an opener in the ALDS, he struggled mightily in 2021, posting a 6.85 ERA in 90 2/3 Triple-A innings in 2021 and an equally ineffective 6.48 ERA in two MLB spot starts.

This year, Garcia has a 7.26 ERA in 53 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, but the Yankees moved him to the bullpen when he was moved back up to Scranton on August 30; he pitched five innings in two relief outings last week, allowing two earned runs.

Guzman, 27, signed a minor-league deal earlier this year and has slashed .260/.357/.466 with 12 homers and 39 RBI in 90 games. He is a career .227 hitter with 31 homers in 243 games over parts of four seasons with Texas.

Without Rizzo, who has been out of action for a week now thanks to a back issue that required an epidural and the subsequent side effects, and with DJ LeMahieu banged up, the Yankees started Marwin Gonzalez at first base. Guzman will likely take that job, at least against righties, for the time being, as the Yankees will also need to replace Donaldson at third/DH.

Andujar has been up and down all season, and has slashed just .239/.257/.269 with five RBI in 19 MLB games but posted a .285/.330/.487 line with 13 homers and 51 RBI in 71 Triple-A games.

Bard was selected off waivers from Tampa Bay last month. He made one MLB appearance, pitching a scoreless inning in the Yankees’ series finale in Oakland two Sundays ago, and he had a 4.50 ERA in eight innings over five games at Triple-A.

