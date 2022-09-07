ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Inside the Forecast: Is Florida officially a red state?

By By Renee Klahr and Steven Shepard
 5 days ago

America's largest swing state is looking more red than purple these days.

Republicans are on a long winning streak in Florida, even if their victories have been by small margins: Since President Barack Obama and then-Sen. Bill Nelson won reelection in 2012, Republicans have swept all races for president, Senate and governor — including Donald Trump's 3-point win over Joe Biden in 2020.

Florida's new Republican lean is getting another test this fall: Gov. Ron DeSantis has framed his 2022 reelection campaign — and perhaps a future presidential bid — around his vision for Florida as a bulwark against liberalism, while Democratic Rep. Val Demings is spending big in an uphill bid to knock off another Republican with national ambitions: Sen. Marco Rubio .

On this episode of "Inside the Forecast," Steve Shepard dives into these two marquee statewide races, which could answer the question: Is Florida still a battleground state going into the 2024 presidential election?

POLITICO

