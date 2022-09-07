Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Taylor, West Virginia, County grand jury indicts felon on murder charge
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A convicted felon accused in the shooting death of a 46-year-old Thornton man was indicted Monday by Taylor grand jurors, according to Prosecutor John Bord. Burel Dale Mingus, 49, of Thornton, was indicted on a murder charge in the Aug. 11 homicide of Jonathan...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider jail annex, farm complex, other items Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider next steps on youth agricultural complex and animal control facility projects, and the future of the courthouse jail annex at a regular meeting with a lengthy agenda. Additional topics to be discussed are the rail trail,...
WVNews
Maryland man alleged to have used cameras to peep on female ABU students sentenced to West Virginia prison
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — About a decade after he allegedly hiding bathroom cameras to peep at more than a dozen female dormitory residents at Alderson Broaddus University dormitory, a 35-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to a West Virginia prison. Senior Judge Russell M. Clawges Jr., of Monongalia County,...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council enacts ordinances following final readings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council members approved the final readings of a trio of ordinances during their regular council meeting Monday evening. The first ordinance under unfinished business amends the current article of code to allow for the hiring of future fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs.
WVNews
Nurse recognized at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Braxton County (West Virginia) Outpatient Clinic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dawnell Sears, a licensed practical nurse at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Braxton County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, was recently recognized with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
WVNews
Fairmont State University (West Virginia) Homecoming Parade returns to downtown
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration will commence on Sept. 22, with the Homecoming Parade to begin at 7:30 p.m., featuring a route through downtown Fairmont. “On behalf of the Fairmont State Alumni Association, we are very much looking forward to enjoying Homecoming with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
WVNews
George Lee Pride
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.
WVNews
Worthy 'Darrell' Runyon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Worthy “Darrell” Runyon, 83, of Lost Creek passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Bridgeport Health Care Center with family by his side. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Glenville, WV, son of the late Worthy Daren Runyon and...
WVNews
Bridgeport's Rohrig, RCB's Childers named Athlete of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest to receive the Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig rushed 14 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Bridgeport football team’s 49-21 victory over John Marshall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Harry Faucett
ACCIDENT — Harry Claude Faucett, 94, of Accident, passed away on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1927 in Selbysport, he was the son of the late R.W. and Maude S. (Dunham) Faucett.
WVNews
Melvin Reckart
ALBRIGHT — Melvin C. Reckart, 62, of Albright (Coal Lick community), passed away in his home, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The son of the late Johnny Clarence Reckart and Helen Marie Feathers Reckart, he was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Kingwood.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens Sleep Evaluation Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Patients in the Marion County area can now access sleep medicine studies and consultations close to home at the new Sleep Evaluation Center at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, which officially opened Sept. 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Center features state-of-the-art evaluation equipment for the...
WVNews
Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
WVNews
Williamstown sends Red Devils to second defeat
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — On its way to the Class AA West Virginia state football championship in 1972, the Ravenswood Red Devils finished the regular season 10-0 before topping Ceredo-Kenova in the semifinals and Magnolia in the title game. One of the regular season wins came against Williamstown...
WVNews
Liberty earns first point of season with 2-2 tie against Preston
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An open game with plenty of opportunities both ways resulted in a 2-2 draw between the Liberty Mountaineers and Preston Knights at the muddy Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex on Monday. “It looked better today. The first five games we had this year, the opponents made...
WVNews
WVU Medicine holds ribbon cutting for pulmonary, sleep disorder clinic at Fairmont Medical Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As part of its mission to grow the Fairmont Medical Center into a full service community hospital, WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting Monday morning for a new pulmonary clinic and sleep evaluation center, two branches of health care that are more related than some may realize.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council holds work session Monday evening
Clarksburg City Council heard about multiple upcoming projects, repairs and replacements that will be needed in the near future. Along with several vehicles for the Clarksburg Public Works Department, Police and Fire Departments, several bridges will need repairs. Council members agreed that scheduled replacements should be put in place to avoid future surges of costs along with escrow accounts or rainy day funds to slowly prepare for sudden costs.
Comments / 0