Marion County, WV

WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Domestic Violence#Attempted Murder#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Wv News
WVNews

Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

George Lee Pride

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Worthy 'Darrell' Runyon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Worthy “Darrell” Runyon, 83, of Lost Creek passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Bridgeport Health Care Center with family by his side. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Glenville, WV, son of the late Worthy Daren Runyon and...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Rohrig, RCB's Childers named Athlete of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest to receive the Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig rushed 14 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Bridgeport football team’s 49-21 victory over John Marshall...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harry Faucett

ACCIDENT — Harry Claude Faucett, 94, of Accident, passed away on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1927 in Selbysport, he was the son of the late R.W. and Maude S. (Dunham) Faucett.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Melvin Reckart

ALBRIGHT — Melvin C. Reckart, 62, of Albright (Coal Lick community), passed away in his home, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The son of the late Johnny Clarence Reckart and Helen Marie Feathers Reckart, he was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Kingwood.
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens Sleep Evaluation Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Patients in the Marion County area can now access sleep medicine studies and consultations close to home at the new Sleep Evaluation Center at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, which officially opened Sept. 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Center features state-of-the-art evaluation equipment for the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Williamstown sends Red Devils to second defeat

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — On its way to the Class AA West Virginia state football championship in 1972, the Ravenswood Red Devils finished the regular season 10-0 before topping Ceredo-Kenova in the semifinals and Magnolia in the title game. One of the regular season wins came against Williamstown...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Liberty earns first point of season with 2-2 tie against Preston

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An open game with plenty of opportunities both ways resulted in a 2-2 draw between the Liberty Mountaineers and Preston Knights at the muddy Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex on Monday. “It looked better today. The first five games we had this year, the opponents made...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council holds work session Monday evening

Clarksburg City Council heard about multiple upcoming projects, repairs and replacements that will be needed in the near future. Along with several vehicles for the Clarksburg Public Works Department, Police and Fire Departments, several bridges will need repairs. Council members agreed that scheduled replacements should be put in place to avoid future surges of costs along with escrow accounts or rainy day funds to slowly prepare for sudden costs.
CLARKSBURG, WV

