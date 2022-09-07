Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Case to remove DA Rosales can move forward, Odessa Judge rules
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Odessa Judge Tryon Lewis approved local attorney Omar Carmona’s application to issue a citation in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Wednesday. As KTSM previously reported, Carmona filed a petition for the removal of DA Rosales on August 24....
Local dietician warns about malnutrition and its consequences
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Next week is malnutrition awareness week, and taking care of your nutrition should be a priority year-round. Malnutrition is a condition that can easily go unnoticed until the effects are devastating to the body. Del Sol Medical Center’s clinical dietician, Estefania Lujan said, “Generally we like...
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Back to the 90s!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Looking like a warm and dry weekend!🔸🔸🔸. Well expect much calmer, warmer and drier conditions for the rest of the week. Expected high of 91 degrees!⛅️ Beautiful warm temperatures but thankfully no triple digits in the forecast...
Crash involving semi shuts down I-10 Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities. The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.
STD’s on the rise; health officials advising to get screened
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Public Health is urging residents, especially pregnant women to seek sexually transmitted diseases health screenings to safeguard their and their newborns’ health. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention report that annual cases of STDs in the United...
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Warmer and drier conditions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday! Expect calmer, warmer and drier conditions!🌸🌸🌸. Saw a lot of rain last night and Monday!☔️💧 That was due to Hurricane Kay that downgraded into a tropical storm! That was the moisture that was moving through our area however it seems like most of that rain has moved up North.
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm and warm weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and calm conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A high pressure system is taking over, warming afternoon highs to the low to mid 90s Thursday through the weekend. Drier air will move...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slowly drying out this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw an inch and a half in the last 48 hours and while rain came down Tuesday, not much was registered at the airport. This wave of tropical moisture will continue to shift east throughout Wednesday morning into the afternoon hours, drying us out for the rest of the workweek.
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Beautiful, warm and dry weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Ex a beautiful warm and dry weekend!🟣🟣🟣. We’ll expect perfect weather for 16 de Septiembre and some football games!🏈. Expected high of 94 degrees!⛅️ Slightly warmer than yesterday, and don’t expect any rain until next...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Above average and dry weather this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting pleasant weather through the weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 90s with calm winds and no rain chances Friday through Sunday. This is all thanks to a high pressure system that has parked over our region. This...
