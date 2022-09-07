Read full article on original website
Fiddle Fig Cafe
If you’re easily excited by orchids and houseplants, you’ll feel at home at Fiddle Fig Cafe. The plant-minded Russian Hill coffee shop on the corner of Taylor and Lombard Streets is an inviting outpost to enjoy coffee, fruit shakes, sandwiches, and pastries in a roomy, sun-lit space. If those things aren’t enough to inspire you to make Fiddle Fig Cafe an extension of your living room (tough crowd), the fast, reliable wifi and sunny sidewalk seats just might.
Cafe International
You could host a rave inside this Lower Haight coffee spot—it’s that big. Cafe International has more low-key aspirations, of course, which is why there are worn-in couches, a seemingly infinite number of tables where you can relax and read (or silently contemplate quiet quitting), and a back garden with a very impressive mural. This place is the neighborhood’s living room (around since the 1980s), so hunker down with a friend, some coffee, and a bagel or sandwich. Just don’t forget that it’s cash-only.
Cafe Murano
Bermondsey’s Cafe Murano nails the fine balance of being fancy but not uptight, and classy but not too polished. The Italian restaurant covers pretty much every type of situation. Intimate date night? Grab one of the secluded booths and fork at tender gnocchi. Boisterous catch-up with friends? Head to the bright, white-tiled main dining room. A low-key lunch? Ask for a table in the small, low-lit space towards the back and share a huge pork chop bathing in salty anchovy butter sauce. Wherever you end up, the warm and attentive staff will look after you well.
Zagol Ethiopian restaurant
Zagol sets itself apart by offering a traditional coffee ceremony, complete with an in-house roast, three different strengths of brew served in ceramic mugs called sini, burning incense, and popcorn for snacking. Their menu is a delicious split between vegetable and meat combos, and—if you’re up for it (and really like lentils)—we recommend ordering all three misir dishes. Between the spicy red misir wot, alicha misir in its mild turmeric sauce, and garlicky difin misir, it’s a party for legume enthusiasts. Zagol is also ideal if you’re in the mood for seafood, and with three different fish dishes on the menu, your best bet is the asa gulash, a fish stew with ginger, onions, garlic, and berbere. Whatever you choose, take the time to end your meal with the coffee ceremony, smoking beans and all.
Fair Isle Brewing
Sometimes, brewery-hopping in Ballard is about knocking back as many four-ounce tasters as you can until you want a cheeseburger. Other times, you want to appreciate the nuances as you would a glass of wine. That’s where Fair Isle comes in. This brewery specializes in really good farmhouse beer, made with native yeasts and refermented with fruits and vegetables like pluots, beets, and kiwi. There are even some oak-aged styles with infusions like sencha tea or blackberries and tarragon.
Café Selam
Café Selam succeeds in a neighborhood already full of Ethiopian restaurants because it's the most reliable and comforting of the bunch. The dining room is almost always packed with regulars, which is a good sign to begin with, and the food holds up. Most of their vegetable dishes are made to order, and their tibs always nail the perfect ratio of spice to onion to garlic. Their takeout operation is also a well-oiled machine, so if the restaurant’s full, just bring the stuff home to enjoy on your couch.
The Lucky Well
If you’re looking for a large, easygoing place where you can sit back with some incredible BBQ, grab a bourbon and watch whatever sports team is currently melting down on TV, The Lucky Well is for you. Head to Spring Arts for some sesame ginger pork belly burnt ends, herb brined chicken, beef brisket, and pork ribs that will all leave your fingers smelling like smoky sweetness. When it comes to rounding out your meal, they have a Memphis mustard slaw that will convert any diehard creamy slaw fan, excellent mac and cheese, and BBQ beans. All will go great with whichever scotch, bourbon, or beer you choose from the impressive list.
Sushi Lab
If you want to eat extravagant sushi on a Midtown roof, you might as well do it at Sushi Lab. Both the setting and the food here are visually-focused, so this place is a bit of an Instagram trap, but one where the food is actually pretty good. You can either get an omakase at the chef’s counter (10 courses for $60 or 15 for $100) or order à la carte at a table. Unless you like caviar and edible gold on everything, we recommend the latter. In a rare plot twist, the specialty rolls are some of the best things on the menu.
Bike Shed Moto. Co
Too-big-for-their-own-good cafe/workspaces open fairly regularly in the Arts District, and on paper, Bike Shed Moto Co. appears to be the latest addition to the group. But while this biker-friendly hangout spot is indeed massive—the 30,000 sq. ft. space comes complete with a clothing store, barber shop, tattoo parlor, and members only bar— what sets it apart is the delicious food coming from the kitchen. The menu is almost as big as the space, so we recommend sticking to the burger section (the grilled turkey burger is particularly juicy) or going all-in on the Bike Shed Breakfast. Served with breakfast sausage, black pudding, beans, grilled tomatoes, bacon, eggs, and toast, this is the kind of hearty English breakfast that’ll keep you full for the entirety of your remote working session.
Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse BBQ
When you walk into this Northeast BBQ institution, you’ll feel like you’ve got sucked into a 1960’s farmhouse time warp that you’ll never want to get out of. With long picnic tables and large barn wood benches, it can work for group dinners or an after-work hangout spot when you don’t mind showing your coworkers your messy side. The menu, like their fatty Memphis ribs, is large–with everything from pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, and brisket by the pound to a combo platter that can include up to four meat choices. When you’re looking to round out those party trays, their smokehouse chili, potato salad, and cajun bean and rice are all standouts. They also have a complimentary pickle and peppers bar on the side. So pile them on, find a bench, and be happy that you found a place that saved you from a day of sweating through your favorite The Weeknd shirt in front of a grill.
Vientiane Bistro
This Kensington Ave. Laotian spot is where you should come to catch up with some friends over some shrimp wontons, spicy tom yum soup, pan-seared tilapia, and some small plates from the very long menu. We always order their pad kee mao that mixes a spicy basil garlic sauce, broccoli, bell peppers, your protein of choice, and rice noodles in a stir fry. It’s a blend of flavors that works so well that we eat it in small forkfuls just to make the entire dish last longer. There’s nothing on the menu over $20 and they open as early as noon, so it can work as your go-to spot for a Thai iced coffee, casual lunch, or as a place to end your day at with a banana chocolate spring roll or sugary macaron.
Rice X Beans
The original Rice ‘n’ Beans closed in 2021, but the same chef is now running this updated iteration on 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen. The new space has a more modern feel—exposed brick, Edison bulbs, etc.—but the feijoada remains fantastic. It comes packed with bacon, beef, pork ribs, and Portuguese sausage, and it's a non-optional order. To round out your meal, start with some pão de queijo or crispy fried yucca tossed with slivers of smoked sausage. It isn’t tough to get a reservation here, so keep this place in mind for any casual last-minute meals.
Ace's Pizza
There are things you need to experience before you die. One is falling in love, and another is eating Detroit-style pizza. Ace’s has some of the best in the city. This outpost is located on the concourse at Rockefeller Center, and just like their original Williamsburg restaurant, it’s filled with retro items like stacks of VHS tapes and a not-so-flat TV playing Beavis and Butt-Head. Varieties like vodka meatball and buffalo chicken are available, but we prefer plain cheese. The thick, deep brown, crispy burnt cheese edges will make you wonder why no one has started a burnt cheese breadstick business. If you’re sharing with a friend, hoard the corner slices for maximum edge crust consumption. There’s room for about eight people to stand, and all of the pizzas are baked to order, so you won’t get your food quickly. They’re worth the wait.
Home Coffee Roasters
Like the Sunset and Chinatown locations, Home Coffee Roasters in the Richmond also serves creative vanilla lattes made to look like birthday cakes and rainbows, plus classic espresso drinks and pastries. This cafe has lots of tables inside, is super casual, and is an ideal spot to bring your laptop and take advantage of the free wifi.
Delah Coffee
The Yemeni latte from Delah Coffee is enough motivation for us to leave the house on a monotonous weekday. It’s strong, richly spiced with cinnamon and cardamom, and has just the right amount of sweetness—plus, it goes perfectly with their bee bites drizzled with honey, and fantastic milk cakes by the slice. Delah is also one of the few coffee shops in the city that close at 10pm most nights, so you can post up at this SoMa spot and go into focus mode for hours (they also have free wifi).
Burger Joint
It’s not that easy to grab a burger at Burger Joint. This speakeasy-ish spot, which looks like countless divey places in college towns all across America, is hidden behind a red velvet curtain just off the lobby in the Thompson Central Park New York hotel in Midtown. The only way in and out is through a narrow hallway, and there’s usually a long, slow-moving line. The burgers here used to be worth the wait. They’re not anymore.
Cantina La Martina
Right across from Somerset station, this Mexican restaurant serves chicken chilaquiles for brunch, tinga tostadas for lunch, and braised pork shank and masa dumplings for dinner. The atmosphere is cozy–there’s only a few tables and the walls are lined with handmade figurines like cacti, colorful chihuahuas, and antique plates. When it comes to the menu, they have sopas that can be made vegetarian and vegan, large quesadillas that can feed two people, and other sharable plates like a braised pork shank topped with an Oaxaca pasilla pepper salsa. And since they’re open every day at 11am, you can get in a couple rounds of tacos and margaritas before noon and deeply consider skipping out on the office for the rest of the day.
Sidewalk Bottle Shop
We are unapologetic fans of the “adorable little natural wine shop” genre—and now Fort Lauderdale has one too. We just thoroughly enjoy drinking good wine in a relaxed space with string lights and tasty bar food. Such is the case at Sidewalk Bottle Shop. The wine bar is located in the same complex as Laser Wolf, which is also one of our favorite places to drink in the city. Sidewalk pumps out a small but delicious menu from a little food truck parked out back. The constantly rotating options could include dishes like oysters with a frozen honeydew mignonette, honey butter biscuits, an Italian beef sandwich, and steak. We really love it here, and if you need to plan a date in Fort Lauderdale, this is the place to do it.
Southport Raw Bar
Fun fact time: not only is Fort Lauderdale one of the yachting capitals of North America, but the city also has over 165 miles of navigable waterways. This not only explains the amount of yachties you’re likely to match with on Tinder while in town, but also why eating seafood on the water is such a Fort Lauderdale thing. There’s no better place to do that than at Southport, a salty old seafood spot with waterfront seating and excellent seafood. The dining room has a charming nautical aesthetic, but you really want to sit outside on the dock. When it’s time to order, get anything that used to swim and is now fried. A frozen rum rummer isn’t a bad idea either.
