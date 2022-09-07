DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run.At about 7 a.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit and killed by the suspect, driving a white SUV. Police said that when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.In a surveillance video, the person in the SUV can be seen exiting the vehicle, returning to the vehicle and driving off without helping the victim.If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO