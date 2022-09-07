ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sudden Death of Wylie ISD Teacher ‘Devastates' District

The sudden death of a 5th-grade teacher in Wylie described as a "bright light" has "devastated" the district, according to statements shared publicly Monday. Police in the Collin County town of Josephine is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide took place Sunday night. Josephine Police said they were called to a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street after someone heard gunshots. Officers sent to investigate the report said they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
WYLIE, TX
fox4news.com

Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder

MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
MESQUITE, TX
Arlington, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigate Weekend Crashes That Left 2 Children Dead

North Texas police are investigating two separate crash incidents that left two children dead over the weekend. Both drivers in the unrelated crashes were charged with intoxication manslaughter. MAN ARRESTED AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION THAT KILLED 13-YEAR-OLD Garland police have arrested a man after the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Release Details on Killing of Karaoke Owner

An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man dies after shooting in South Dallas overnight, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects connected to a deadly shooting overnight in South Dallas. Officers said they were dispatched to a scene in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 injured, including suspect, after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say

DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
850wftl.com

Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs

(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run.At about 7 a.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit and killed by the suspect, driving a white SUV. Police said that when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.In a surveillance video, the person in the SUV can be seen exiting the vehicle, returning to the vehicle and driving off without helping the victim.If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX

