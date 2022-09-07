Read full article on original website
The sudden death of a 5th-grade teacher in Wylie described as a "bright light" has "devastated" the district, according to statements shared publicly Monday. Police in the Collin County town of Josephine is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide took place Sunday night. Josephine Police said they were called to a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street after someone heard gunshots. Officers sent to investigate the report said they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.
MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
A secret plea deal has been recorded in in a federal case that involves a Dallas man who is facing a separate road-rage-murder charge. 28-year old Tomas Rodriguez has been charged in both federal and state courts
The sudden death of a North Texas middle schooler is hitting hard, with friends and family saying the 13-year-old had a huge impact during her short time on Earth.
North Texas police are investigating two separate crash incidents that left two children dead over the weekend. Both drivers in the unrelated crashes were charged with intoxication manslaughter. MAN ARRESTED AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION THAT KILLED 13-YEAR-OLD Garland police have arrested a man after the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on...
An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects connected to a deadly shooting overnight in South Dallas. Officers said they were dispatched to a scene in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The mother of a little boy killed by an intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie says she never even got a chance to say goodbye. 6-year-old Mike Richardson was playing basketball outside when the driver of a Tahoe struck and killed him. The boy's family doesn't have...
DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A man has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison for the capital murder of his estranged wife in November 2017. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Shalen Gardner plead guilty to sexually assaulting and strangling Elanceia "Lana" Gardner at their Fairmount Avenue duplex as their children slept in a nearby room.
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
A contractor at the Tarrant County Jail was arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking inside the jail. Aaliyah Lyles worked as a commissary employee at the Green Bay Jail in Fort Worth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run.At about 7 a.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit and killed by the suspect, driving a white SUV. Police said that when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.In a surveillance video, the person in the SUV can be seen exiting the vehicle, returning to the vehicle and driving off without helping the victim.If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.
