ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
Click10.com

3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WEST PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gold#Violent Crime#Florida Aventura Hospital#Han
NBC Miami

Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police

Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
bulletin-news.com

85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City

Police said that an 85-year-old lady was shot and died in Liberty City on Friday night. At roughly 6:30 p.m., Miami Police arrived. to the vicinity of 52nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, where they discovered the lady with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman

MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

81-year-old man reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Jesus Serpa was last seen in the city’s Model City area wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants. Serpa, who has diabetes, is 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner

North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...

Comments / 0

Community Policy