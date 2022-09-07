Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Police: Man breaks into ex’s NW Miami-Dade home, stabs her, other man
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man faces two counts of attempted felony murder after police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s northwest Miami-Dade apartment and stabbing her and another man over the weekend. According to police, the double stabbing happened at an apartment on Northwest 20th...
Click10.com
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
Click10.com
3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say
WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WSVN-TV
Footage captures man being beaten by assailant with bat in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left feeling outraged after a loved one was targeted in an alarming ambush that they said was motivated by hate, and it was all caught on camera. Bashed with a bat. It’s how 62-year-old Kin Pang was welcomed home from work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police
Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WSVN-TV
West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
NBC Miami
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police
A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
bulletin-news.com
85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City
Police said that an 85-year-old lady was shot and died in Liberty City on Friday night. At roughly 6:30 p.m., Miami Police arrived. to the vicinity of 52nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, where they discovered the lady with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by...
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill; woman injured in nearby brawl
Lauderhill, FLA – Several crime scenes kept Lauderhill police busy Sunday evening. A police spokesperson told Local 10 News that staff at Florida Medical Center called them about a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him, but said he had been...
californiaexaminer.net
Prosecutors Will Charge the Adolescent Who Shot 2 Miami-dade Students as an Adult
Friday morning, the 16-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade County appeared in court, where prosecutors announced their intention to charge him as an adult. At 8 a.m. on Thursday, police say Emmanuel Morales opened fire on two 12-year-old students...
This Teen Has Been Missing For Days, Broward County Police Are Asking For Help
She Is 16, From Pompano Beach, And Hasn’t Been Seen In A Week… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach is missing and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating her. If you know anything about Isabella […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman
MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
Click10.com
State attorney releases new video of wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed 5
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released video shows the moments a driver got on a busy South Florida expressway going in the wrong direction. Moments later, that driver caused a deadly crash that claimed the lives of five young victims. It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug....
Click10.com
81-year-old man reported missing in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Jesus Serpa was last seen in the city’s Model City area wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants. Serpa, who has diabetes, is 5 feet,...
Click10.com
Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner
North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
WSVN-TV
$100K Escalade stolen from North Miami Beach home; owner believes wireless key fob was hacked
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.
Comments / 5