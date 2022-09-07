ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Salina Post

Victor Reyes drives in 3 runs as Tigers beat Royals 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Mahomes throws 5 TDs; Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in the opener for both teams. The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Mahomes picking apart...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Chiefs roll past Cardinals, rue injuries ahead of Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just about the only negatives for the Chiefs in their 44-21 win Sunday in Arizona came from the trainer's tent. Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, and his rebuilt wide receiver group hardly missed Tyreek Hill. The running game got humming, tight end Travis Kelce proved once more that he is an ageless wonder, and a younger and speedier defense held the Cardinals to one score until midway through the fourth quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU 55-42 in OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night. Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won its first...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Salina Post

14-year-old Kan. boy reported missing, accused of car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a vehicle theft have a suspect in custody. Just after 8:30p.m. Sept. 9, police recovered a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was parked in a parking in the 1900 block South U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The car had been reported...
ATCHISON, KS
Salina Post

Police: Dog shot after charging Kansas officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a violent incident involving two dogs and their owners. Just before 1p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a dog involved in attack on another dog in the 500 Block of North Cherry in Ottawa, according to a media release from Ottawa Police.
OTTAWA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
