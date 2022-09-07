KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just about the only negatives for the Chiefs in their 44-21 win Sunday in Arizona came from the trainer's tent. Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, and his rebuilt wide receiver group hardly missed Tyreek Hill. The running game got humming, tight end Travis Kelce proved once more that he is an ageless wonder, and a younger and speedier defense held the Cardinals to one score until midway through the fourth quarter.

