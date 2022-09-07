Read full article on original website
Comedy band Lewberger brings laughs, music to ISU's campus
Comedy band Lewberger held a concert on Friday at Braden Auditorium. The band is known for having Keith Habersberger, who is also a member of the popular YouTube channel The Try Guys, as well as an Illinois State University alumnus. Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish are the other members...
Festival ISU showcases variety of RSOs on campus, offers students chance to get involved
As students continue to ease back into life on campus, Festival ISU came to provide giveaways, music and a place for people to discover the many clubs Illinois State University has to offer last week. There are over 400 registered student organizations at ISU. Festival ISU is the only time...
Play halted for men's golf at Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. – The opening round of the Badger Invitational was canceled due to weather Sunday causing Illinois State men’s golf team to hold off play. The tournament is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Monday when the Redbirds will look to repeat as champions for a third straight year.
ISU football takes down Valparaiso 28-21 for first win of season
Illinois State football bounced back from a tough season opening loss with a 28-21 win over Valparaiso at Hancock Stadium Saturday. "The game was never very comfortable. We had a two-touchdown lead a couple times, but we were never comfortable," ISU head coach Brock Spack said. "We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times with penalties and we didn't have those last week. We came up with some big plays on defense and we're able to make enough offensively to win the game."
NPD arrests 15-year-old for Indy Smoke Shop, 707 Liquors armed robberies
The Normal Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old for two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal. The first robbery occurred Mar. 12 at Indy Smoke Shop where the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened employees, and the second robbery occurred Aug. 21 at 707 Liquors where the suspect displayed a knife while threatening employees.
