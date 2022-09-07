Illinois State football bounced back from a tough season opening loss with a 28-21 win over Valparaiso at Hancock Stadium Saturday. "The game was never very comfortable. We had a two-touchdown lead a couple times, but we were never comfortable," ISU head coach Brock Spack said. "We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times with penalties and we didn't have those last week. We came up with some big plays on defense and we're able to make enough offensively to win the game."

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO