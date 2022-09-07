ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

New East Boston MBTA ferry service to Long Warf begins for fall season

BOSTON — The MBTA started a new ferry service Monday between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. The MBTA last offered the service in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders chose the ferry during the diversion, prompting the state legislature to fund the ferry service pilot between East Boston and downtown Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston

BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Punch to the gut': High school under construction catches fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials are working to determine the damage caused by a fire at a new school building that is being constructed in the Massachusetts city. The Worcester Fire Department said the fire that started Monday afternoon involved foam roofing insulation that was put up on the roof of the five-story building.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Retired train goes up in flames at MBTA facility in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Keolis, the operator of the MBTA Commuter Rail, is investigating the cause of a fire that started on a long-retired train in Somerville. Somerville firefighters responded to the MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Cambridge firefighters also responded to the scene. No...
WCVB

Student stabbed twice inside Boston's Jeremiah Burke High School, police say

BOSTON — A student was stabbed Monday inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The 18-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder and to the back just after 11 a.m. during lunch at the school on Washington Street, police said. The assailant fled the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
DURHAM, NH
WCVB

Boil water order in effect for most of Mansfield, Massachusetts, officials say

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield officials have issued a boil water order for most residents after E. coli bacteria was recently detected in the Massachusetts town's drinking water. According to the town, E. coli was found in a sample collected from the Mansfield Water Division's water supply on Wednesday and...
WCVB

EGOT Winner Jennifer Hudson

NEEDHAM, Mass. — EGOT WinnerJennifer Hudson’s career is evolving and transforming! Premiering on September 12th, The Jennifer Hudson Show, airs daily at 3pm on WCVB Channel 5. While here in Boston, Shayna Seymour talked with Jennifer about her career and plans for the future.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

8-year-old boy seriously injured in Holliston crash

HOLLISTON, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area of Highland Street near Summit Point Road for a report of a rollover crash involving serious injuries. The first responding officers...
HOLLISTON, MA
WCVB

Boil water order lifted in Wilmington after supply cleared of E. coli

WILMINGTON, Mass. — The boil water order for the town of Wilmington has been lifted after Massachusetts officials deemed the water supply to be clear of E. coli bacteria. Wilmington officials made an announcement at 8:10 a.m. Saturday stating that residents may resume regular use of the town's water supply.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Magnolia Flower by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University has released a new children’s book called Magnolia Flower, based on a short story by African American folklorist Zora Neale Hurston. Dr. Kendi shares why his six year old daughter was the inspiration for the project.
BOSTON, MA

