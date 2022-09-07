Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
New East Boston MBTA ferry service to Long Warf begins for fall season
BOSTON — The MBTA started a new ferry service Monday between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. The MBTA last offered the service in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders chose the ferry during the diversion, prompting the state legislature to fund the ferry service pilot between East Boston and downtown Boston.
WCVB
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
WCVB
'Punch to the gut': High school under construction catches fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials are working to determine the damage caused by a fire at a new school building that is being constructed in the Massachusetts city. The Worcester Fire Department said the fire that started Monday afternoon involved foam roofing insulation that was put up on the roof of the five-story building.
WCVB
Retired train goes up in flames at MBTA facility in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Keolis, the operator of the MBTA Commuter Rail, is investigating the cause of a fire that started on a long-retired train in Somerville. Somerville firefighters responded to the MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Cambridge firefighters also responded to the scene. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
'Our tag line is all day brunch and bar': The Friendly Toast opens in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — The Friendly Toast has opened its latest location in Dedham, Massachusetts. “I think a lot of restaurants take themselves super seriously, but you come here, and it's like you'd have to really try to not have fun,” said Staci Pinard, vice president of restaurant operations for The Friendly Toast. “Our tagline is 'All day brunch and bar.'”
WCVB
Student stabbed twice inside Boston's Jeremiah Burke High School, police say
BOSTON — A student was stabbed Monday inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The 18-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder and to the back just after 11 a.m. during lunch at the school on Washington Street, police said. The assailant fled the...
WCVB
UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
WCVB
Boil water order in effect for most of Mansfield, Massachusetts, officials say
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield officials have issued a boil water order for most residents after E. coli bacteria was recently detected in the Massachusetts town's drinking water. According to the town, E. coli was found in a sample collected from the Mansfield Water Division's water supply on Wednesday and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Massachusetts General Hospital researchers working toward blood test for cancer
BOSTON — One of the ideas President Joe Biden is promoting in Boston as part of his "Cancer Moonshot" plan is trying to catch cancers earlier using simple blood tests. A team of 50 researchers and 200 support staff at Mass General's Cancer Center in Charlestown are working to make those tests a reality.
WCVB
EGOT Winner Jennifer Hudson
NEEDHAM, Mass. — EGOT WinnerJennifer Hudson’s career is evolving and transforming! Premiering on September 12th, The Jennifer Hudson Show, airs daily at 3pm on WCVB Channel 5. While here in Boston, Shayna Seymour talked with Jennifer about her career and plans for the future.
WCVB
Crash on Interstate 93 in Boston leads to road rage stabbing, Massachusetts State Police say
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 93 in Boston early Monday that led to a road rage incident in which one person was stabbed. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway. State police said officers responded to a "road rage stabbing" inside the Tip O'Neill Tunnel.
WCVB
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in Massachusetts, much of New England
BOSTON — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets. The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy throughout much of New England.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made
WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in Holliston crash
HOLLISTON, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area of Highland Street near Summit Point Road for a report of a rollover crash involving serious injuries. The first responding officers...
WCVB
Suspected serial rapist arrested by Boston police in connection with cases dating back to 2000s
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is in the custody of Boston police. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Y. Cheung, of Quincy, was arrested at about 5:10 p.m. on four outstanding warrants.
WCVB
Boil water order lifted in Wilmington after supply cleared of E. coli
WILMINGTON, Mass. — The boil water order for the town of Wilmington has been lifted after Massachusetts officials deemed the water supply to be clear of E. coli bacteria. Wilmington officials made an announcement at 8:10 a.m. Saturday stating that residents may resume regular use of the town's water supply.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
WCVB
Magnolia Flower by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University has released a new children’s book called Magnolia Flower, based on a short story by African American folklorist Zora Neale Hurston. Dr. Kendi shares why his six year old daughter was the inspiration for the project.
WCVB
Police search for armed robbery suspects who fled Marlborough scene on motorcycle
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Marlborough police are asking for the public's help in finding two people who are accused of committing an armed robbery in the Massachusetts city. Police said the robbery happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, near the intersection of Prospect Street. The two suspects...
WCVB
As 'Jennifer Hudson Show' launches on Channel 5, here's what makes a great talk program
BOSTON — "The Jennifer Hudson Show" debuts Monday on the eponymous host's 41st birthday, so expect a party on a new set in the former "Ellen" timeslot. Hudson is a rare EGOT winner — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — could still face challenges with her talk show early on.
Comments / 0