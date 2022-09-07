Read full article on original website
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73
Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina.
Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival
LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd
BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
2 teen boys, ages 15 and 17, fatally shot at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say
Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large.
2 men stabbed at Long Beach gay bar; suspect still outstanding
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar late Friday night. Though police initially said the attack occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, they later confirmed that the stabbing happened around 11:47 p.m. Friday night at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway. […]
Authorities ID man found dead off 91 freeway
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
Watch: Irvine police use drone to track down suspect
The Irvine Police Department utilized some 21st century tech to track down a suspect wanted on a warrant for robbery. On Friday, the Police Department shared video captured by its drone team on Sept. 1 that shows the unmanned aerial drone high in the air as it follows the unidentified suspect in a residential neighborhood. […]
Rapper PnB Rock identified by TMZ as the person killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in LA area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Los Angeles staple. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Authorities ID elderly man found dead in Lancaster alley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who died in Lancaster was publicly identified Sunday while the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 44500 block of...
Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars
A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Rep. Karen Bass says home was burglarized; firearms stolen
Candidate for Los Angeles mayor and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass says her home was burglarized overnight. Bass said Saturday afternoon that her home had been broken into late Friday evening and two firearms were stolen, “despite being safely and securely stored.” A Bass spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the guns were in […]
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
Update: Missing 67-year-old woman found safe
Loeup Oum suffers from "medical conditions" and could be easily disoriented, according to police, who said she was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday. The post Update: Missing 67-year-old woman found safe appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach
Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
