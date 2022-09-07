ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival

LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
thedowneypatriot.com

Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd

BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
BELLFLOWER, CA
KTLA

2 men stabbed at Long Beach gay bar; suspect still outstanding

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar late Friday night. Though police initially said the attack occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, they later confirmed that the stabbing happened around 11:47 p.m. Friday night at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Jeep#Hispanic#Dodger#Fair Oaks
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead off 91 freeway

BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
BELLFLOWER, CA
KTLA

Watch: Irvine police use drone to track down suspect

The Irvine Police Department utilized some 21st century tech to track down a suspect wanted on a warrant for robbery. On Friday, the Police Department shared video captured by its drone team on Sept. 1 that shows the unmanned aerial drone high in the air as it follows the unidentified suspect in a residential neighborhood. […]
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID elderly man found dead in Lancaster alley

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who died in Lancaster was publicly identified Sunday while the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 44500 block of...
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KTLA

Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars

A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
KTLA

Rep. Karen Bass says home was burglarized; firearms stolen

Candidate for Los Angeles mayor and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass says her home was burglarized overnight. Bass said Saturday afternoon that her home had been broken into late Friday evening and two firearms were stolen, “despite being safely and securely stored.” A Bass spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the guns were in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy