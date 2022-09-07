Read full article on original website
Obituary: Baker, Floyd William
Floyd William Baker, 94, passed away on September 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehab. He was born August 31, 1928, in Noble County, Ohio, to the late Milford O. and Hazel (Parrish) Baker. He and Freda Stewart were married on August 27, 1954. She survives. The oldest of their four children, David Jay Baker died July 28, 2021. Other children are, Connie (Sam) Hayton and Don (Ronna) Baker of Belpre and Daron Baker of Columbus; four grandchildren, Eric and Travis Hayton and Jamie (Phillip) Lallathin and Emily (Damien) Chafin; two great-grandsons, Reed and Carter Lallathin; Floyd’s sister, Ruth Wells of Caldwell, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Haugh, Betty G.
Betty G. Haugh, 91, joined her loved ones on the other side on September 8, 2022 while under the care of Hospice at Stone Rise Nursing Home in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was the sixth of seven children born to the late Ruble and Ora M. Frederick on October 26, 1930, in Burnt House, West Virginia.
Obituary: Ruse, Jr, Robert Ray
With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Robert Ray Ruse, Jr, known to many in this area, aged 58, residing in Marietta, Ohio passed away on September 2, 2022, in his home. Rob, born on June 12th, 1964, grew up in Marietta, OH, attended Marietta High, and was well-known as an outstanding tight end. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ where his father was a pastor. He went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps on March 6, 1985, and served a distinguished 22 years and retired in 2007 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. He served in Desert Storm and had multiple tours of duty in the Iraq War.
Obituary: Vincent, Martha Lee
Martha Lee Vincent, 80, of Williamstown, WV gained her angel wings on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1942, in Massillon, OH, and was the daughter of the late Marie Carroll. Martha was a 1959 graduate of Harrisville High School in Harrisville, WV, a 1962 graduate...
Obituary: Easter, Martha Ann Legg
Martha Ann (Legg) Easter, 69, of Washington, West Virginia, reached her final travel destination as she joined her parents, sister, and aunts and uncles in Heaven. She passed peacefully with her family by her side, departing for her journey from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2022. Unable to join her at this time are her devoted and loving husband of 31 years, Jeffrey Allen Easter, and her son Allen Jeffrey (A.J.) Easter both of Washington, West Virginia.
Obituary: Owens Jr., Wayne
Wayne Owens Jr., 36, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on September 6, 2022, at his mother’s residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Lee, Eleanor Eileen Gates
Eleanor Eileen Gates Lee, 93, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born July 31, 1929, in Cutler, OH to the late Harry and Nettie Dye Gates. She had lived her entire life in the surrounding community prior to moving to Marietta. She graduated from Vincent High School in 1948. On May 21, 1948, she married Carl Richard Lee, who preceded her in death in 1992.
Obituary: Sall, Gregory E.
Gregory E. Sall, 66, of Vienna passed away September 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1956, in Martins Ferry, OH, son of the late Edward and Shirley Ensinger Sall. He is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters, Stephanie (Bryan) Goforth, and Sarah (Nicholas) Hayek;...
Marietta high school choir overcomes nerves performing in front of Ohio River Sternwheel festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta high school choir performed in front of hundreds today at the Ohio River sternwheel festival. With that many people looking on it’s easy to develop nerves and members of the choir would agree. “I was a bit nervous, I mean I always am nervous...
Parkersburg City Councilman Austin Richards steps down
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Councilman Austin Richards has announced in a letter to Mayor Tom Joyce and other council members that he will be stepping down from his position on the council, effective September 9, 2022. Richards was sworn in as District 9 councilman in 2020 and held...
2022′s sternwheel festival marks this captain’s 30th year participating
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has drawn in crowds to Marietta’s shoreline for decades. Among the boats that line the edge of downtown is a captain who’s been coming for 30 years. Meet Captain Lou Wendell. He spent two days on the water to...
Parkersburg hosts Fort Frye for volleyball home opener
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The volleyball season is now officially under way for the Parkersburg Big Reds as they hosted the Fort Frye Cadets for their home opener. The Big Reds won the first set but then dropped the next two to the Cadets. Parkersburg would then fight back and win the fourth set for a first to 15 set number five.
WVU Parkersburg is holding a unique master class
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg is holding a very special opportunity for the community. PCG Artist Development is a company from Nashville that is holding a master class in Parkersburg with the help of WVU Parkersburg. It is an opportunity for people interested in going into entertainment to meet...
Pet of the Week: Frankie from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Meet Frankie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Frankie is boxer/terrier mix who is about a year old and he joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Frankie is a very active dog, he loves to play with other dogs and cats, and one of his...
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -- Firefighter responded to reports of a fire in an empty industrial storage building on Camden Avenue near Stauton Avenue twice Friday. The empty building was reported on fire in the early afternoon and again, just before sunset. Firefighters say a couch was set alight first, but...
New bivalent Covid booster now available at Washington County Health Department
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Starting this week the Washington County Health Department is offering the new bivalent Covid booster. This booster is especially tailored so that it fights not only the original virus but also some of the newer variants. Administrator John Jackson said they expect the BA.4 and BA.5...
2022 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A somewhat quiet night of football around the Mid-Ohio Valley, but that doesn’t stop Football Frenzy, as many great games were played, including a rivalry game in Washington County. Fort Frye improves to 4-0, defeating their rivals in the Waterford Wildcats 49-19. Williamstown dominates on...
Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team hosts Wirt County in home opener
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets title defense season has been going great as they have an undefeated record heading into their home opener with Wirt County. The Yellowjackets have looked impressive through the beginning of the season and carried that momentum into a match with the Tigers. Williamstown...
This is Home: School Resource Officers work to build positive relationships with students
With students heading back to the classroom, school safety is on the top of mind for many parents. In Washington County … there is a team of four officers and three K9′s patrolling hallways to heep kids free from harm. Members of the Washington County School Resource officers...
Parkersburg South hosts Warren in high school boy’s soccer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots hosted the Warren Warriors boy’s soccer team for an out of conference soccer match. The two teams would exchange shots on net for the majority of the first half before Tave Earley broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the first half.
