With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Robert Ray Ruse, Jr, known to many in this area, aged 58, residing in Marietta, Ohio passed away on September 2, 2022, in his home. Rob, born on June 12th, 1964, grew up in Marietta, OH, attended Marietta High, and was well-known as an outstanding tight end. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ where his father was a pastor. He went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps on March 6, 1985, and served a distinguished 22 years and retired in 2007 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. He served in Desert Storm and had multiple tours of duty in the Iraq War.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO