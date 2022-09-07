ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Bill.com Holdings

Bill.com Holdings BILL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $192.0 versus the current price of Bill.com Holdings at $172.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Truist Financial

Within the last quarter, Truist Financial TFC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Truist Financial has an average price target of $56.6 with a high of $61.00 and a low of $52.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for HealthEquity

Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HealthEquity. The company has an average price target of $67.25 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $59.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Oracle Stock Is Moving

Oracle Corp ORCL shares were volatile in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. The company provided positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters. Oracle said fiscal first-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $11.44 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $11.46 billion slightly,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Agilon Health Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Agilon Health AGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Agilon Health has an average price target of $32.0 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $28.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of US Inflation Data

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, ahead of the much-awaited inflation data for August. Markets are expecting data to show easing in US inflation. Analysts expect annual inflation falling to an 8.1% rate in August, compared to 8.5% in July. Core CPI, however, might show an increase of 6.1% compared to 5.9% in July.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group

Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Expedia Group has an average price target of $135.36 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $108.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Albemarle's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle. Looking at options history for Albemarle ALB we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Rising

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 6.08% to $11.24 going into the close of Monday's trading session amid overall market strength. The company will also participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference tomorrow. What Else?. Robinhood says the company's Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev is scheduled...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Planet Labs Stock Is Popping After Hours

Planet Labs PL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised guidance. Planet Labs said second-quarter revenue increased 59% year-over-year to $48.45 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $42.36 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 15 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average price target of $63.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $55.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
STOCKS
