Mount Vernon, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster

Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Giant Eagle Ending Single-Use Plastic Bags in Central Ohio

Starting on October 20th, Giant Eagle will no longer offer single-use plastic bags in any of its Central Ohio grocery store locations. The company first removed single-use plastic bags from the Bexley Market District store in 2019 and says that move has prevented over two million plastic bags from entering landfills in the years since.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are Ohio flags flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. DeWine ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth until […]
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio

(WKBN) — The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the following will reflect Ohio’s new income limits to be able to receive SNAP benefits. Net Income Standards (100% of poverty) AG SizeMaximum...
OHIO STATE

