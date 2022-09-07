Read full article on original website
Related
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WSYX ABC6
Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio flags at half staff for Queen Elizabeth II
Ohio Governor DeWine is joining with President Joe Biden in ordering flags to fly at half staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday.
‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting leases
An Ohio man is sentenced to prison in connection to a scheme to sell fake hunting licenses.
columbusunderground.com
Giant Eagle Ending Single-Use Plastic Bags in Central Ohio
Starting on October 20th, Giant Eagle will no longer offer single-use plastic bags in any of its Central Ohio grocery store locations. The company first removed single-use plastic bags from the Bexley Market District store in 2019 and says that move has prevented over two million plastic bags from entering landfills in the years since.
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why are Ohio flags flying at half-staff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. DeWine ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth until […]
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines
The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Democratic governor hopeful Nan Whaley proposes steps to create more Ohio construction jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for governor, says Ohio’s state government should do more to create unionized construction jobs by expanding training and setting new state contract requirements. However, even if elected, the money for Whaley’s plan would first have to be approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
EPA Moves to Take Action on Dangerous 'Forever Chemicals' in Ohio
6% of Ohio public water systems had detectable levels of PFAS
27 First News
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio
(WKBN) — The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the following will reflect Ohio’s new income limits to be able to receive SNAP benefits. Net Income Standards (100% of poverty) AG SizeMaximum...
‘Days Of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock: Ohio State professor on daytime TV shift
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the longest continuously running shows in television history is adjusting with the times. After 56 years, this is the last week “Days of Our Lives” will air on NBC. The show will be moved to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock on Monday. All new episodes will be added to Peacock, […]
Comments / 0