holtvilletribune.com
Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
kyma.com
The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay
NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags
The City of El Centro Staff are working together and coordinating with outside agencies on the progress of Hurricane Kay. The post City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes
EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay hits San Luis, AZ
It’s been overcast in San Luis, Ariz. with heavy rain in the morning, forcing some schools to end classes early due to Tropical Storm Kay. The post Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay hits San Luis, AZ appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Power outages in Yuma County
(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
thedesertreview.com
Hurricane Kay update provided by the Imperial County fire department & Office of Emergency
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services convened and were provided an update from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration on the trajectory of Hurricane Kay. As of 9:30 AM, this morning, September 9, the major impacts will be felt in the southwestern...
Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
IID reports fraudulent activity targeting its customers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wants to inform the public of fraudulent activity is on the rise and being reported by customers. According to a press release, the district has received calls from customers reporting of unscrupulous individuals threatening to disconnect customer's electricity if payment is not made.
Quechan Indian Tribe advises community to prepare a basic emergency supply kit for safety
The Quechan Tribal Council and Emergency Management Team advises Quechan tribal members and the community to prepare for possible flooding, power outages due to the possible outcomes of Hurricane Kay and to prepare an emergency supply kit. The post Quechan Indian Tribe advises community to prepare a basic emergency supply kit for safety appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg
BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
sandiegocountynews.com
El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint
Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
Yumans prepare for flood watch
Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
70-Year-Old Maria Cecilia Chavez Dead After Car Crash In Yuma (Yuma, AZ)
Official reports state that a 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died last Thursday after she was hit by an SUV while on duty. Personnel from the Yuma Police Department report that [..]
holtvilletribune.com
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers Win Thriller at Valley Center
VALLEY CENTER — The Imperial High School football team built a 10-0 lead and made it hold up, beating Valley Center 10-9 in a nonleague matchup here on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Tigers (3-0 overall) relied on their defense to secure the win, stopping a two-point attempt by the Jaguars late in the fourth quarter that would have given Valley Center the lead. Imperial has allowed just one touchdown on the season, a rushing touchdown to the Jaguars.
