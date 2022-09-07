ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay

NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes

EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Power outages in Yuma County

(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
SAN LUIS, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

IID reports fraudulent activity targeting its customers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wants to inform the public of fraudulent activity is on the rise and being reported by customers. According to a press release, the district has received calls from customers reporting of unscrupulous individuals threatening to disconnect customer's electricity if payment is not made.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg

BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yumans prepare for flood watch

Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers Win Thriller at Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER — The Imperial High School football team built a 10-0 lead and made it hold up, beating Valley Center 10-9 in a nonleague matchup here on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Tigers (3-0 overall) relied on their defense to secure the win, stopping a two-point attempt by the Jaguars late in the fourth quarter that would have given Valley Center the lead. Imperial has allowed just one touchdown on the season, a rushing touchdown to the Jaguars.
VALLEY CENTER, CA

