Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
WLOS.com
Fire breaks out after motorcycle and car collide; Hendersonville Road temporarily closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A motor vehicle crash prompted a temporary closure of one Asheville highway on Sunday, with injuries reported. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville around noon on Sept. 11 due to a crash.
my40.tv
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
wcyb.com
Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
Man dies in single-car crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his car ran off the road and rolled several times south of Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, of Newton, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on...
elizabethton.com
Carter County man injured when driver accidentally hits gas pedal while backing out of service bay
A customer at a tire shop was injured Monday when he was hit by a car backing into the service area. According to information from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to back into the service area when his foot slipped from the brake, hitting the gas pedal. The vehicle then accelerated in reverse and struck the other customer “causing severe injury to his leg.”
THP: two people injured in crash on I-81
UPDATE September 11, 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into […]
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
Sheriff: Possible arson displaces dozens of Bristol residents
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A structure fire that ended up damaging multiple apartments over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, and police say they have identified a potential suspect. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 24000 block of […]
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wanted after allegedly stealing truck and trailer from business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are searching for an Asheville man who allegedly stole a truck and trailer from a business on Sunday. Officers said they responded to Edbar Street at around 6:55 a.m. after a suspicious person was reported there. After investigating, officers...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS
121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
Post Register
VIDEO: Owners leave shortly before explosion levels home in Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol, Virginia home was leveled following an explosion and fire Saturday morning. It happened at a house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road, around 9:45 a.m. The house was completely destroyed. The explosion rocked the neighborhood with heavy smoke pouring from the...
Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
wspa.com
Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans
On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
