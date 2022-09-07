ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
City
Bakersville, NC
State
Tennessee State
Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
KINGSPORT, TN
Carter County man injured when driver accidentally hits gas pedal while backing out of service bay

A customer at a tire shop was injured Monday when he was hit by a car backing into the service area. According to information from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to back into the service area when his foot slipped from the brake, hitting the gas pedal. The vehicle then accelerated in reverse and struck the other customer “causing severe injury to his leg.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
THP: two people injured in crash on I-81

UPDATE September 11, 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into […]
KINGSPORT, TN
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Sheriff: Possible arson displaces dozens of Bristol residents

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A structure fire that ended up damaging multiple apartments over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, and police say they have identified a potential suspect. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 24000 block of […]
BRISTOL, VA
Asheville man wanted after allegedly stealing truck and trailer from business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are searching for an Asheville man who allegedly stole a truck and trailer from a business on Sunday. Officers said they responded to Edbar Street at around 6:55 a.m. after a suspicious person was reported there. After investigating, officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS

121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
BRISTOL, VA
VIDEO: Owners leave shortly before explosion levels home in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol, Virginia home was leveled following an explosion and fire Saturday morning. It happened at a house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road, around 9:45 a.m. The house was completely destroyed. The explosion rocked the neighborhood with heavy smoke pouring from the...
BRISTOL, VA
Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
BRISTOL, TN
Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
MARION, NC
Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans

On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

