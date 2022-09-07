Read full article on original website
Hiring, retention incentives, jail update on Saline County agenda
Livestock and expo center barns, corrections hiring and retention incentives, and a jail project update are on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Jefferson, Brion Cornell; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Interfere with...
New tennis facility, 2023 budget items on City of Salina agenda
The 2023 budget, the new tennis facility, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MOLONEY, DONALD LEE; 55; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation.
Saline County encourages students to enter art contest
Saline County encourages all artists in first through 12th grade to participate in the National Association of Counties (NACo) "I Love My County Because" art contest!. The goal of the program is to help spread the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood, and raise awareness about programs and services that impact people's daily lives.
West to retire after 44 years of service to KDOT
Randy West, district engineer in Salina, will be retiring after 44 years of dedicated service to the Kansas Department of Transportation. His last day of work is Sept. 19. West began his career with KDOT in 1979 as an engineer in training in Garnett where he worked on several construction projects, such as the four-lane alignment for U.S. 69 from Louisburg to Overland Park. He then was promoted to road design at KDOT headquarters in Topeka, where he worked for another year before promoting to bridge design in Topeka. In 1986, West was promoted to area engineer in Ellsworth where he settled down just outside of town. In 2003, he was promoted to maintenance engineer in Salina, and in 2007, he was named to his current position of district engineer.
Tree limb-laden trailer burns in west Salina; SFD rules arson
Police are investigating an arson after a trailer loaded with tree limbs was set ablaze Friday evening in west Salina. Salina police and firefighters responded to the report of a trailer fire in the 700 block of Willow Drive at approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday. The eight-foot by 10-foot metal framed trailer had wooden floorboards and side supports, and was loaded with tree limbs, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
N. Fifth Street parking lot replacements to begin Monday
On Monday, Vogts Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the old parking lots west of N. Fifth Street between E.Iron Avenue and E. Ash Street. During construction, the lots will be closed to all traffic, but the alley to the west of the parking lots will continue to be open to pedestrian traffic, the City of Salina noted in a news release.
Steve Wagner named new CIF commissioner
The Champions Indoor Football League has named a new commissioner. The league includes Salina Liberty, the 2022 CIF champions. Steve Wagner, president of Wagner & Associates management consulting firm, was named today as the league's new commissioner, according to reporting by KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa. “Champions Indoor Football is...
Eagle Radio / Salina Post seeks on-air news director
Do you want to be part of creating a better experience where you live, work and play? Why not grow with a company where you are not just an employee, but where you can be an owner?. The Salina Media Center at Eagle Communications is seeking an on-air news director...
Jaded Thunder returns to Salina
More than 1,000 military personnel are set to converge on Salina and the surrounding area for the next couple of weeks to participate in the joint-service exercise, Jaded Thunder. The exercise will include joint forces integration by members of Air Force, Marine, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives...
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
Southeast Cross Country posts 1-2 finish at Wamego Invitational
The Southeast of Saline Cross Country team’s continued their impressive early-season run with a first and second place finish at this year’s Wamego Invitational on Saturday. The boy's team posted a meet-winning score of just 46 points, 20 clear of the next closest competitor in Wamego while the...
T-Bird volleyball makes quick work of Barton with 3-set sweep
CONCORDIA - A strong performance from sophomore Kenzie Cooper to go along with eight team blocks and nine team service aces would propel the Cloud County Community College volleyball team to a three-set home victory over Barton County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. Handing Barton just their...
Home Free plans holiday concert in Salina's Stiefel Theatre
All-vocal country entertainers Home Free are coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre for the holidays. Home Free Family Christmas is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The group will be joined by Texas Hill and Caroline Jones. Tickets start at $39 and...
