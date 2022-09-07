Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Amos Raber Family To Perform at Flat Rock Creek Festival
At 7:00pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival in Paulding, OH the Amos Raber family will be performing a gospel music concert. Bring a lawn chair to the west end of the Paulding County Fairgrounds and enjoy the show. For more information about the...
westbendnews.net
Next PCBW Guest: Dr. Jon Tomlinson (NSCC)
Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to hear from Dr. Jon Tomlinson, the new dean of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Van Wert campus. Jon will share his background and how his path led him to NSCC and how NSCC plans to connect to our local schools, communities, and businesses with programs to grow our workforce close to home. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible.
13abc.com
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
westbendnews.net
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
I know this is not a Paulding County unit, but this unit caught my attention. This World War 1 unit was originally the 15th New York (Colored) Infantry Regiment, a National Guard unit. June 2, 1913, a bill authorizing an all black National Guard regiment finally passed the New York State Legislature, and Governor William Sulzer signed it into law.
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person shot, seriously hurt Friday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Around 10:15 Friday night, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting they were told about in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way on the city’s near southwest side, not far from Foster Park. When officers arrived, they say they found one...
wfft.com
5 people stabbed, one critically wounded, in Fort Wayne early Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say five people were stabbed on the city's west side early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of two men with wounds at Bass and Hillegas roads. Police say both men were taken to the hospital with stab...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
westbendnews.net
Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. Announces Promotions
Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from Wright State...
Woman dead after pedestrian strike in Auglaize Co.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.
Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft
LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
First of three bar fight participants sentenced
LIMA — One of three Allen County residents charged in a bar fight earlier this year that left a local man with extensive facial fractures was sentenced Friday to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault. Nicholas Williams, 22, was the first person to...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Daniel N. Edwards, 44, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 18 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Sept. 2. Kadren Artis, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash
Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
wfft.com
Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash
Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
Grand jury decides Ackerman ‘justified’ in Pritchett shooting
LIMA — A special grand jury session on Friday determined that Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman was justified in the fatal shooting of Quincy Pritchett, who was shot and killed in June after fleeing a traffic stop. Ackerman was also struck in the face by a bullet...
