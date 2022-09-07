Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to hear from Dr. Jon Tomlinson, the new dean of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Van Wert campus. Jon will share his background and how his path led him to NSCC and how NSCC plans to connect to our local schools, communities, and businesses with programs to grow our workforce close to home. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO