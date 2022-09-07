Is Atlanta’s BeltLine keeping its promise of creating affordable housing along path? City leaders and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. began the project years ago with promises of green space, economic growth, transportation and affordable housing.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine is nearing completion on the 22-mile pedestrian path. City leaders and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. began the project years ago with promises of green space, economic growth, transportation, and affordable housing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City leaders and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. began the project years ago with promises of green space, economic growth, transportation and affordable housing.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer spoke with the Atlanta BeltLine’s CEO, Clyde Higgs. Higgs told us the organization set a goal of 5,600 affordable housing units by the year 2030. Right now, they are ahead of pace. “Our goal was to do 320 units for the year of 2022. We’re already at 373 units”, said Higgs.

The BeltLine uses revenue from its tax allocation district, private donations, local, state, and federal grants to buy property. Higgs explained, “part of the challenge is how long are these units going to stay affordable? One of the things that we’ve done from a BeltLine perspective is acquire big sites of land.”

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. aims to provide housing for families at 60% of Area Median Income or less. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines “low-income limits” as less than 80% of the AMI. HUD calculates the number by region every year. In 2021, metro Atlanta’s AMI was $86,000. “We will have units as deep as 30% of Area Median Income and the reason we are able to do that is we actually own the land”, said Higgs.

Channel 2 Action News also got insight from the Atlanta Regional Commission. ARC works with leaders in 11 counties across metro Atlanta on a range of issues, including housing. The organization said the issue of housing is much broader than Atlanta’s city limits. Policy changes that may help residents in Buckhead will likely not work the same in Cherokee County. The housing challenges vary by jurisdiction. ARC works with policy makers and elected leaders to tackle the issue on a hyper-local level by providing data and suggesting solutions.

Clyde Higgs told us recent private donations has given them line of sight to be able to complete the 22-miles of Atlanta’s Beltline by the 2030 deadline. The next step for the project is transit.

Channel 2 asked Higgs about a potential light rail along the BeltLine. BeltLine visionary, Ryan Gravel, whose thesis paper became the blueprint to begin the BeltLine also gave us his perspective on the project.

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA to hold public meetings about extending Atlanta Streetcar along BeltLine to Ponce City Market Currently, the streetcar only goes along loop between the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and Centennial Olympic Park.

©2022 Cox Media Group