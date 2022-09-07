Read full article on original website
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
Gunshots Ring Out in Daylight in Cambridge, Police Say
Gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was under investigation on Sunday, local police said. Streets were closed in Cambridgeport near Market and Bristol streets, where bullet casings were found, Cambridge police said in the afternoon. No one appeared to be hurt, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting...
Fatal Crash in Boxboro Under Investigation
State police are investigating the death of a man in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro, Massachusetts Friday afternoon. According to police, a car driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud, of Tewksbury, veered off the road on the northbound side of 495 and into trees in the median. Authorities...
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
Boston College Kids: ‘See Something, Say Something,' Police Commissioner Says
With college students return to Boston at the start of the fall season and the city's nightlife heats up, the city's new police commissioner sent out a message Monday warning them about reports of "roofie" incidents and urging them to use rideshares safely. Commissioner Michael Cox said that the Boston...
Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire in Somerville
An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities. According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire. No injuries were...
Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings
Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield
Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
Springfield Home Health Aide Accused of Abusing 91-Year-Old Patient
A Springfield home health aide is accused of abusing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, the attorney general's office said Monday. Rodette Robinson, 53, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), was indicted Thursday by a Hampden County grand jury on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
Firefighters Make Furry Rescue At Blaze in Everett
In addition to safely clearing human residents out of a burning apartment building, firefighters in Everett made a furry rescue late Friday. Firefighters successfully rescued a group of cats from the blaze on Pearl Street in Everett, who reciprocated by purring in the arms of their rescuers upon treatment. The...
Mansfield Official Say Weather Could Have Contributed to E. Coli Found in Drinking Water
It was a tough start to the week in Mansfield where a boil water order is in effect for the entire town after traces of E. coli were recently found in the town’s drinking water and it will likely be off limits for days. The bacteria was detected during...
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
Sparks, Smoke at MBTA Station After Wiring Falls on Tracks, Snarling Green Line
Smoke and intense sparks were seen at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston Sunday after overhead wiring fell onto Green Line tracks near one of the platforms. No one was hurt, the MBTA said, but Green Line service was suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square for hours Sunday afternoon and evening, with shuttle buses replacing trolley service.
Expanded Commuter Rail Service to Foxboro Begins Monday With Pilot Program
A Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program began Monday, allowing riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines. The first pilot for this service began in October of 2019, but ended up...
Serious Car Accident Reported On I-495 In Boxborough
A serious car accident was reported on I-495 North in Boxborough just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Boxborough Fire said on Twitter. The accident caused the entire highway to be closed, Boxborough fire said. A medical helicopter was en route as well. This is developing story so check...
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
