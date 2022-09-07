Read full article on original website
AppLovin Confirms It Will Not Submit a Revised Proposal to Combine With Unity Software
AppLovin APP, a leading growth platform for developers, today announced that it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with Unity Software Inc. U and has withdrawn its initial proposal from August 9, 2022. AppLovin saw potential in combining its profitable business model and machine-learning capabilities with Unity's...
Huobi To Delist 7 Privacy Tokens Beginning Sept. 19, Citing Financial Regulations
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi on Monday announced the delisting of seven tokens, citing financial regulations. The crypto exchange stated that trading services for privacy tokens including DASH, DCR, FIRO, XMR, XVG, ZEC, and ZEN were terminated on Sept. 6 and their delisting will be initiated on Sept. 19. Starting Sept....
Beldex and Geometry Labs Collaborate To Address Blockchain Privacy Issues
The research arm of the Beldex project, Beldex Research Labs, on Monday announced a collaboration with the cryptography development and research center Geometry Labs to grow the Beldex blockchain. The collaboration will address blockchain privacy issues and make it possible to create solutions that will assist consumers to safeguard their...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Vice President Harris Announces Coalition Including Firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos To Boost Aerospace Industry
Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for the government to boost the aerospace industry. On Friday, she announced that the U.S. is creating a coalition of major space firms to broaden the country's aerospace sector. According to the report, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Boeing Co BA,...
Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level While Solana Rises Sharply; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge. Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade . Ravencoin...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Victory Capital Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.1 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of August of $163.6 billion. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries. Assets Under Management1.
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF, advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. September 13, 2022. Record Date:. September 14, 2022. Payable Date:. September 30, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency.
Independence Realty Trust Scheduled to Host Investor Meetings at Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on September 13 and 14
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT ("IRT") today announced that Scott Schaeffer, IRT's Chairman and CEO, and Jim Sebra, IRT's CFO are scheduled to host meetings with investors at Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City on September 13th and 14th. The company has posted...
Looking For The Next Moonshot Investment? This Startup Could Be It
Most financial advisors recommend a diversified portfolio that’s mostly made up of assets that are considered to be safer investments. However, many investors still like to leave some room for a higher-risk play here and there that has the potential to generate life-changing returns. Penny stocks and meme coins...
Bakkt Appoints Chip Goodroe as Chief Accounting Officer
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, announced today that Chip Goodroe was appointed as its Chief Accounting Officer. In this role, Mr. Goodroe will report to Karen Alexander, Bakkt's Chief Financial Officer, and will lead the Accounting function, including SEC and regulatory reporting.
Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'
Bitcoin spiked on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $1.1 trillion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: The two-largest coins moved in opposite directions at the time of writing. The apex coin’s movements mirrored stocks that closed firmly...
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.315 Per Share
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") FFA has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.315 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 22, 2022. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.
Germany to step up state bank credit to aid energy firms - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry wants to use credit authorisations already created for a pandemic relief fund to help energy companies through the state development bank KfW, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.
