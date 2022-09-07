ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beldex and Geometry Labs Collaborate To Address Blockchain Privacy Issues

The research arm of the Beldex project, Beldex Research Labs, on Monday announced a collaboration with the cryptography development and research center Geometry Labs to grow the Beldex blockchain. The collaboration will address blockchain privacy issues and make it possible to create solutions that will assist consumers to safeguard their...
Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level While Solana Rises Sharply; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge. Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade . Ravencoin...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Victory Capital Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.1 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of August of $163.6 billion. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries. Assets Under Management1.
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF, advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. September 13, 2022. Record Date:. September 14, 2022. Payable Date:. September 30, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency.
Independence Realty Trust Scheduled to Host Investor Meetings at Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on September 13 and 14

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT ("IRT") today announced that Scott Schaeffer, IRT's Chairman and CEO, and Jim Sebra, IRT's CFO are scheduled to host meetings with investors at Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City on September 13th and 14th. The company has posted...
Looking For The Next Moonshot Investment? This Startup Could Be It

Most financial advisors recommend a diversified portfolio that’s mostly made up of assets that are considered to be safer investments. However, many investors still like to leave some room for a higher-risk play here and there that has the potential to generate life-changing returns. Penny stocks and meme coins...
Bakkt Appoints Chip Goodroe as Chief Accounting Officer

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, announced today that Chip Goodroe was appointed as its Chief Accounting Officer. In this role, Mr. Goodroe will report to Karen Alexander, Bakkt's Chief Financial Officer, and will lead the Accounting function, including SEC and regulatory reporting.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.315 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") FFA has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.315 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 22, 2022. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.
