ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahoka, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
FORT MADISON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
City
Carthage, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Kahoka, MO
khqa.com

Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 8, 2022

Adrienne H Friehoff (32)4011 Halpap Ln for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 145. James D Rossmiller (40) 1008 State for Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Disobey Stop Sign and Sidobey Traffic Signal from an incident that occurred on 2/23/22 NTA 143. Christopher S Koltzenburg (49) Warsaw Il for Speeding...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Youth#Pastor#Wyaconda
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
khqa.com

ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, August 31 to early morning Thursday, September 1 resulted in drivers' receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in...
QUINCY, IL
abc17news.com

Police: Official’s DNA found at slain reporter’s crime scene

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say DNA from a public official now jailed on suspicion of murder was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter’s fatal stabbing, and the official was “very upset” about stories the reporter wrote and was pursuing. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday and was due in court Thursday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles lost his primary bid for re-election in June after German wrote turmoil and internal dissention about Telles’ management of the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy