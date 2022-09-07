‘Top Boy’ Director Brady Hood in Talks With Herd to Helm Drama ‘The Pastor,’ Based on Life of Sinner Turned Saint Mick Fleming (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
The Emmys Featured Forward-Looking Winners but a Retro Production (Review)
Back as a full-scale production for the first time since 2019, the Emmys moved, in moments, with a refreshing fleetness. But much of the production seemed strangely stuck in a hazy past. Why, for instance, did host Kenan Thompson only uncork his best material after the first commercial break, after...
SFGate
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
SFGate
How the 2022 Emmys Almost (Almost!) Gave Acceptance Speeches Their Proper Due
The moment Sheryl Lee Ralph opened her mouth and let loose the first jaw-dropping note of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species,” it was an Emmys speech for the ages. Quaking with emotion and palpably overcome, Ralph’s acceptance for her best supporting actress trophy was as impassioned as it was memorable — especially, perhaps, because she didn’t have to recite a litany of names before the timer ran out. Instead, a simple ticker of people Ralph wished to mention scrolled by in a chyron as she lifted her Emmy to the sky in triumph.
SFGate
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Tyler Perry’s Accomplished Period Melodrama About Passing Proves He Should Get Serious More Often
Like an ice-cream shop that offers you the choice of pistachio or strawberry and nothing else, the movies Tyler Perry has been churning out for 20 years come in just two flavors: comedy and soap opera. It’s worth noting, in this case, how the flavors blend. Most often, they’re stacked right next to each other, as when Perry’s great sass-mouth frump Madea suddenly plops into the middle of a dramatic scene. Yet there’s a way that the antic, ribald broadness of Perry’s comedy bends the drama into being more over-the-top. That’s why his movies are all of a piece even when they’re all over the place. They feed you pistachio and strawberry, and by the time that’s all melted together you’re tasting one flavor. Call it Tyler Perry with Nuts.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Taylor Swift to Release Three ‘Midnights’ Bonus Tracks via Target Exclusive Edition
Attention all Swifties: If you haven’t already blown up your bank account pre-ordering all four editions of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, there’s another version of the singer-songwriter’s newest record to add to your collection. In keeping with Swift’s ongoing collaborations with the retail chain, Target...
Comments / 0