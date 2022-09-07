Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election "affirms the reality of the danger" of his efforts to overturn the election.Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which claimed that the former president told his aides that he would remain in the White House even after Joe Biden's inauguration.According to Haberman's soon-to-be-released book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the 45th president reportedly told his aides: "I’m...

ELECTIONS ・ 1 HOUR AGO