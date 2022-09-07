Read full article on original website
SFGate
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
SFGate
The Emmys Featured Forward-Looking Winners but a Retro Production (Review)
Back as a full-scale production for the first time since 2019, the Emmys moved, in moments, with a refreshing fleetness. But much of the production seemed strangely stuck in a hazy past. Why, for instance, did host Kenan Thompson only uncork his best material after the first commercial break, after...
SFGate
Taylor Swift to Release Three 'Midnights' Bonus Tracks via Target Exclusive Edition
Attention all Swifties: If you haven't already blown up your bank account pre-ordering all four editions of Taylor Swift's upcoming album Midnights, there's another version of the singer-songwriter's newest record to add to your collection. In keeping with Swift's ongoing collaborations with the retail chain, Target...
SFGate
How the 2022 Emmys Almost (Almost!) Gave Acceptance Speeches Their Proper Due
The moment Sheryl Lee Ralph opened her mouth and let loose the first jaw-dropping note of Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species," it was an Emmys speech for the ages. Quaking with emotion and palpably overcome, Ralph's acceptance for her best supporting actress trophy was as impassioned as it was memorable — especially, perhaps, because she didn't have to recite a litany of names before the timer ran out. Instead, a simple ticker of people Ralph wished to mention scrolled by in a chyron as she lifted her Emmy to the sky in triumph.
SFGate
Showtime Announces 'The Lincoln Project' Docuseries
Showtime has announced "The Lincoln Project," a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens ("Dirty Money") and Karim Amer ("The Vow"), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of "saving democracy" in their plot to defeat their own party's sitting president.
