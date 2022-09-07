The moment Sheryl Lee Ralph opened her mouth and let loose the first jaw-dropping note of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species,” it was an Emmys speech for the ages. Quaking with emotion and palpably overcome, Ralph’s acceptance for her best supporting actress trophy was as impassioned as it was memorable — especially, perhaps, because she didn’t have to recite a litany of names before the timer ran out. Instead, a simple ticker of people Ralph wished to mention scrolled by in a chyron as she lifted her Emmy to the sky in triumph.

