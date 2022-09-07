Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
iheart.com
Iowa Families May Qualify for Pandemic Food Assistance
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing a distribution plan for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children under the age of six. P-EBT for children under age six is limited to those children who received SNAP...
iheart.com
Ohio Law Takes Effect, Allowing Teachers to be Armed in School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The law making it easier for teachers in Ohio to carry a firearm in school is now in effect. House Bill 99 took effect on Monday, after it was signed earlier this year by Governor Mike DeWine. It significantly lowers the number of training hours required for a...
iheart.com
John Michael Montgomery Suffers Injuries After 'Serious' Bus Accident
Country singer John Michael Montgomery is facing multiple injuries after a "serious" bus accident while on his way to a concert in North Carolina on Friday (Sept. 9). Montgomery told fans about the incident a day later (Sept. 10) on Facebook. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” he wrote. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” he continued. “I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball. Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these...
iheart.com
Omaha murder suspect who escaped jail in Arkansas is caught again
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas is caught. Investigators say 20 year old Wuanya Smith was wanted in the August 12th shooting death of 20 year old Anthony Collins III. Smith was arrested in Arkansas last week, but escaped from jail Sunday morning. Arkansas law enforcement say Smith escaped custody by climbing over a barbed wire fence. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Saline Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas said that Smith has been caught. More details are expected Monday afternoon.
iheart.com
New State Dirt Bike, ATV Law Now in Effect
(Harrisburg, PA) -- People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania now face higher risks when they're stopped by police. A new law went into effect Friday that lets police seize and possibly destroy such illegal vehicles. The measure, which was signed into law over the summer, makes it illegal to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway that isn't designated for them. The law went into effect Friday.
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball. Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
State Route 772 to be Closed for Landslide Repair...Again
State Route 772 in Ross County will be closed for a landslide repair - a bigger one...again - starting September 26th. The project is between Bishop Hill Road and Rinehart Road. Work will occur Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 3:30pm. It's an expansion of a previous project that was suspended became it more complicated than originally expected.
iheart.com
Ricketts joins 21 other governors in opposing student loan forgiveness plan
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts joins 21 other state governors in opposing President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The 22 governors, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, wrote the letter saying that the plan will, “Encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American,” the Governors wrote. In the letter, they stated that the plan “is estimated to cost the American taxpayer more than $2,000 each or $600 billion total.”
iheart.com
Record-Setting $16 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms and won the game's largest jackpot ever offered. "A #MegabucksDoubler ticket sold at Cumberland Farms, 195 West St. in Ware, is the winner of a $16.35 million jackpot in last night's drawing," Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted on Sunday (September 11). "It’s the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."
Comments / 0