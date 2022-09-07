ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Ex-Lions cornerback reportedly signing with Las Vegas Raiders

ALLEN PARK -- Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who appeared in one game for the Detroit Lions last season, is reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Robey-Coleman had four tackles across 62 snaps in his lone appearance in Detroit. He landed with the team during last year’s training camp, then stuck on the practice squad. Robey-Coleman was elevated from the practice squad a couple of times while with the Lions. The veteran was expected to compete for the team’s nickelback role. But that went to A.J. Parker in 2021, who remains on Detroit’s practice squad.
Lions CB Jeff Okudah says cramps took him off field in key spot during return

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah made his long-awaited return to the football field after a year away due to an Achilles injury. And while Okudah made it through the game, with some good and bad moments, he was on the sideline for a key spot. The Lions scored on their previous possession, making it 21-14 with less than two minutes to go until halftime. Detroit’s defense had the Eagles third-and-4 at their own 42-yard with 46 seconds left.
Lions grades: Offense finds its groove, defense doesn’t in loss to Eagles

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions lost 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 action at Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades for their performance:. Quarterbacks: It wasn’t the cleanest day from Jared Goff. The Lions quarterback fell victim to some misfires and drops, not to mention an ugly interception under pressure that the Eagles returned for a touchdown. Goff completed 21 of 37 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Goff averaged 4.5 completed air yards per throw, the fifth-lowest in the league, despite averaging 8.2 intended air yards per attempt, which was the 10th most, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Detroit’s offense scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. That was quite the finish from a group that strung three consecutive three-and-outs and the Pick 6 after the strong opening series. Goff had an inconsistent day. His accuracy wasn’t crisp. But he pulled it together in the second half, including a picture-perfect tight-window touchdown to DJ Chark. This young team will need crisper and cleaner play from its veteran quarterback. Grade: C.
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
Inside the locker room: Lions try to explain how Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ran all over them

DETROIT -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had the Detroit Lions running in circles more times than not in Philadelphia’s 38-35 win to open the new season. The third-year quarterback showcased his dual-threat ability in a major way. Hurts ran 17 times for 90 yards and one touchdown, throwing for 243 yards with no interceptions. Hurts moved the chains with his feet four times, including a third-and-11 and third-and-16. If that weren’t enough, his touchdown run came in a fourth-and-goal situation at the 1-yard line.
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
