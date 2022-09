BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will be hosting a Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17th. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenwood Mall. There will be several different booths set up and those in attendance will be able to try this year’s brand new cookie, the Raspberry Rally.

