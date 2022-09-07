ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe Shares Sweet Post With His Latest Road Tripping Partner: His Mother

By Jessica Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aZIC_0hljoX3300
(Image credit: History)

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is known to go on road trips with a pal or two. There’s his brother Robbie, with whom he stars opposite in newer episodes of the History series after previous partner Frank Fritz’s exit was confirmed. Then, there’s his dog, Francie, who makes for an adorable road-tripping partner. This week, the reality added another passenger seat partner: his mother. Yes, it's about as cute as you'd expect.

Sons doing sweet things for or with their mothers usually inspire plenty of awws, and this is no exception. In fact, it seems particularly fitting that Wolfe swung to pick his mother Rita up for their trip in a vintage car. You can see the sweet post he shared to his Instagram Story, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYSf2_0hljoX3300
(Image credit: Mike Wolfe, Instagram Story)

Whilst out on their adventure, the two did hit a bit of a rough weather patch during the drive to Bellevue, Iowa, but that doesn't seem to have deterred their fun. In fact, he said his mom was “calm” even through the storm and shared a look at some of the bad weather they encountered on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5rfN_0hljoX3300
(Image credit: Mike Wolfe, Instagram)

Rita and Mike have been seen doing public activities together in the past. In fact, though Wolfe has been reticent to share a lot of his dating activities after his divorce from Jodi Faeth, there were photos taken of himself, his partner Leticia Cline, and his mother out about around this time last year. Those were taken at a festival near and around Le Claire, Iowa, where Wolfe lives.

Of course, as noted prior, Mike’s mom isn’t the only adorable partner he’s brought on the road in recent months. The man spends a lot of time in his car, and he often has another adorable road tripping partner with him. (No, not Robbie...)

In fact, his social media posts are peppered with Mike Wolfe’s canine pal Francie going along for rides, as well as rides with other family members. In a separate post at the Davenport Antique Motorcycle Meet, Wolfe brought Francie along over the long holiday weekend as well. So man’s best friend and man’s best mom were both at his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFpa4_0hljoX3300
(Image credit: Mike Wolfe, Instagram.)

There’s a new season of American Pickers currently airing with Mike and Robbie taking to the road and trying to find the best of finds. Though Robbie is the new guy on the road for the show, Frank Fritz’s exit still looms, particularly giving Fritz’s recent stroke and hospitalization. There’s been some struggles with American Pickers fans, exacerbated by comments from the former Pickers star, who allegedly wasn’t super happy about Wolfe breaking the news of his stroke.

After seeing a decline in the ratings following Frank Fritz’s exit, there has been an upswing for Pickers’ numbers recently, though it’s worth noting the show was off the air over Labor Day weekend. Probably a sound call, as a lot of people were on the road, Mike Wolfe and his mother included.

Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned

American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leticia Cline
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Closer Weekly

Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House

Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Road Trips#Antique#American Pickers
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy