Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022
Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US inflation data for August. Property dealers, Emira Property Fund (JO: EMIJ ), Capital & Counties Properties (JO: CCOJ ), Attacq (JO: ATTJ ) and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) climbed 5.0%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Gold...
Modern slavery on the rise as crises fuel poverty - U.N. report
GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of people forced into modern forms of slavery has risen by a fifth in recent years to around 50 million on any given day amid a surge in poverty and other crises, the U.N. International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. More than a half of...
Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs expected to layoff hundreds
New York, Sep 13 (IANS) Banking major Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) is expected to layoff hundreds of workers, local media reported. The cuts at the financial investment firm could begin as early as next week and impact employees across the company, BBC reported. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, but...
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
Rupee over 1 month high against US dollar
Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The USD/INR appreciated 40 paise to 79.12 against the US dollar during early trade on Tuesday following a decline in dollar and inflows from foreign investors, dealers said. The rupee remained at over 1 month high with this fall. At the Interbank foreign exchange market, the...
Air strike hits Ethiopia's Tigray region following ceasefire offer
NAIROBI (Reuters) -An air strike wounded at least one person on Tuesday in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a hospital official said, two days after Tigrayan forces said they were ready for a ceasefire with the federal government. The strike hit the business campus of Mekelle University...
Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake
JAKARTA (Reuters) -About 200 people evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB said. The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17...
Lazard in talks with China, India, Japan on Sri Lanka debt
(Reuters) -Financial advisory group Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has started talks with India, China and Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, a spokesman for the Sri Lanka government said on Tuesday, as the crisis-hit island nation seeks an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. Lazard was hired by Sri Lanka in May, along...
