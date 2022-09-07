ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
ARLINGTON, TX
Cincy Jungle

I'll kick off the season rant

Not throwing the challenge flag when Chase had broken the plane...the worse that would have happened was we would have lost a time out, which we ended up burning shortly after that anyway. Punting with 14 seconds on the game clock to give the steelers back the ball....why????? That punt...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Offensive Line Optimism

If you're active-ish on Bengals Twitter or Bengals Facebook, you know there has been a lot of offensive line hate. The most common narrative I see is that the Bengals clearly didn't do enough to address the line and spent all that money for nothing, followed closely by the idea that the Bengals should have played the line in the preseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

A Few Thoughts

First Fanpost so bear with me. I was at the game yesterday and parked about a mile away on Mehring Way, so I was able to walk through the sea of "Who Deys" and see the amped and lively tailgating scene that stretched to the stadium. Once in the stadium, it was clear that things are different. The stands were full, and man was it refreshing to see hardly any of those d**n yellow towels. Bengals fans showed up and created a great home game atmosphere.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers inactives

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium. For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game. TE Devin Asiasi. OT D’Ante Smith. OG Max Scharping. DT Jay Tufele. RB Trayveon Williams. No real surprises here....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Steelers fear T.J. Watt tore his pec vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but the Steelers may’ve lost the heart of their defense for most of the season. All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt exited Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury, and the Steelers are concerned Watt tore the muscle in the win. Per Adam Schefter, Watt will undergo an MRI tomorrow for confirmation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

The first full week of NFL action wraps up tonight with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. The Seahawks get to start their season by hosting long-time franchise QB Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Broncos. It is tough to tell how sour Wilson’s relationship with Pete Carroll got over the past few seasons, but he’ll need to win this game to keep up with an ultra competitive AFC West.
SEATTLE, WA

