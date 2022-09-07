First Fanpost so bear with me. I was at the game yesterday and parked about a mile away on Mehring Way, so I was able to walk through the sea of "Who Deys" and see the amped and lively tailgating scene that stretched to the stadium. Once in the stadium, it was clear that things are different. The stands were full, and man was it refreshing to see hardly any of those d**n yellow towels. Bengals fans showed up and created a great home game atmosphere.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO