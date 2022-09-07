Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed
Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals lose Tee Higgins to concussion vs. Steelers; was it a dirty hit?
The Cincinnati Bengals’ slow start has gotten worse, as wide receiver Tee Higgins has been knocked out of the game. In the second quarter of the Bengals’ Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Higgins caught a pass over the middle and was hot in the head on his way down.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard...
Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?
Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cincy Jungle
I'll kick off the season rant
Not throwing the challenge flag when Chase had broken the plane...the worse that would have happened was we would have lost a time out, which we ended up burning shortly after that anyway. Punting with 14 seconds on the game clock to give the steelers back the ball....why????? That punt...
Cincy Jungle
Offensive Line Optimism
If you're active-ish on Bengals Twitter or Bengals Facebook, you know there has been a lot of offensive line hate. The most common narrative I see is that the Bengals clearly didn't do enough to address the line and spent all that money for nothing, followed closely by the idea that the Bengals should have played the line in the preseason.
Cincy Jungle
A Few Thoughts
First Fanpost so bear with me. I was at the game yesterday and parked about a mile away on Mehring Way, so I was able to walk through the sea of "Who Deys" and see the amped and lively tailgating scene that stretched to the stadium. Once in the stadium, it was clear that things are different. The stands were full, and man was it refreshing to see hardly any of those d**n yellow towels. Bengals fans showed up and created a great home game atmosphere.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers inactives
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium. For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game. TE Devin Asiasi. OT D’Ante Smith. OG Max Scharping. DT Jay Tufele. RB Trayveon Williams. No real surprises here....
Cincy Jungle
Steelers fear T.J. Watt tore his pec vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but the Steelers may’ve lost the heart of their defense for most of the season. All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt exited Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury, and the Steelers are concerned Watt tore the muscle in the win. Per Adam Schefter, Watt will undergo an MRI tomorrow for confirmation.
Cincy Jungle
Staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread
The first full week of NFL action wraps up tonight with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. The Seahawks get to start their season by hosting long-time franchise QB Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Broncos. It is tough to tell how sour Wilson’s relationship with Pete Carroll got over the past few seasons, but he’ll need to win this game to keep up with an ultra competitive AFC West.
