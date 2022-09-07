Read full article on original website
AMC Networks Promotes Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. AMC Networks is shaking up its executive team, promoting Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
Friday Stir
-The volatility of the last two years has left many feeling uncertain about the future. During this time, Northwestern Mutual has discovered an overwhelming desire from Americans to pursue their dreams now, rather than waiting for that elusive “someday.” In response, the company is unveiling a new advertising and brand campaign unearthing this cultural shift- defined as “The Great Realization”—that moment where an individual’s priorities come into sharp focus, prompting them to re-architect their lives and pursue what matters most. The campaign marks the brand’s inaugural work with L.A.-based creative agency Mirimar.
Video Game Company Unity Names Media.Monks its First Media AOR
Unity Technologies, one of the world’s leading video game software companies, announced today that it named Media.Monks as its first media agency of record. Monks won the business after a competitive pitch that began in February. The brand and agency have already begun work together.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: AKA NYC, Dept, Quiet Storm & More
As we collectively ease back into work and the beginning of the fall season, we’re back with some top highlights from this week in advertising. AKA NYC was named the full-service advertising agency of record for The New York Botanical Garden. AKA will lead full-service media planning and buying, while also driving attendance to the garden’s major exhibitions.
