In what has become an annual tradition, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has released a hype video for the upcoming season just hours before kickoff. The hype video produced by David Kushner of Labsixgroup and Andy Torres of Andy Torres Films features some imagery, sound and music from the latest season of the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” It opens up with Vecna’s clock ticking to NFL kickoff, which is perhaps a little nod at Mahomes’ “Grim Reaper” nickname.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO