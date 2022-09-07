Read full article on original website
WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' 2022 NFL season kickoff hype video
In what has become an annual tradition, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has released a hype video for the upcoming season just hours before kickoff. The hype video produced by David Kushner of Labsixgroup and Andy Torres of Andy Torres Films features some imagery, sound and music from the latest season of the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” It opens up with Vecna’s clock ticking to NFL kickoff, which is perhaps a little nod at Mahomes’ “Grim Reaper” nickname.
Who Is Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Gore?
Get to know more about the woman married to NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and why he was so upset when their marriage news was leaked.
AdWeek
The NFL's Opening Weekend Is an All-Out Brand Blitz
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Welcome to the 2022 National Football League season, when brands begin their slow march through the schedule toward...
ESPN
Two Justin Herbert rookie cards sell for over $1 million
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become the third NFL player to have a card sell for at least $1 million, with two such sales this past week. A Herbert rookie card -- his 2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield autographed card, numbered 1-of-1 -- sold Saturday night for $1.8 million with buyer's premium via collectables marketplace Goldin.
AdWeek
MPWIS Podcast: WNBA's Candace Parker on What It Takes to Be a Champion
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. In the Season 2 opener of Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports podcast, senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane is joined by...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer 'all in' on one college football national championship contender
Urban Meyer was impressed with how Georgia played against Oregon. The Bulldogs won by a score of 49-3 in the season opener. Meyer joined the FOX Big Noon Kickoff cast as a part of their Week 1 overreaction segment. He was on the panel with former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami's 30-7 win over Southern Miss
The Miami Hurricanes earned a 30-7 win over Southern Miss on Saturday afternoon. UM totaled 447 yards of offense as they leaned on 191 rushing yards on the day. The Hurricanes could have scored more points on the day, but UM had to settle for three field goals on drives that were sputtered by untimely penalties or negative plays.
AdWeek
The WNBA Is Done Being Left Behind in Media Rights Deals
The WNBA headed into the playoffs in 2022 with its most-watched regular season in 14 years. As the longest-tenured women’s sports league in the country, it boasts elite talent, draws hundreds of thousands of viewers per game and raised $75 million in capital in February in its first-ever funding round.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: ESPN's experts predict 9 Big Ten teams will play this postseason
Following an exciting Week 1 of college football action, experts around the country are updating their bowl projections. This week, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their postseason picks, and they included 9 Big Ten squads to go bowling. As you can see below, they both have Ohio...
