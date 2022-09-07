Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
FOX Sports
Packers shelve Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Lazard to open vs. Vikes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers still don't have their offensive line at full strength. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener on Sunday at Minnesota, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering...
FOX Sports
Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener
It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
FOX Sports
Should the Cowboys go get Jimmy G? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard explains why he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. "The 49ers are not trading Jimmy G — one word, insurance."
FOX Sports
Trey Lance's struggles in rain leads to 49ers 19-10 loss vs. Bears | THE HERD
Trey Lance's starting QB debut was underwhelming. He finished 13-of-28 for 164 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. While the season just started, this raises a question about Lance's potential as a starter and if he can lead the Niners to a playoff run. Colin Cowherd breaks down why is concerned for the 49ers and not high on the young QB.
FOX Sports
Too soon to panic? Dallas Cowboys leave little room for optimism
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to losing Week 1 games in recent times, and surrendering another one on Sunday night wasn't such an almighty shock, given the opposition. But it was everything else that was lost on a dismal night in Arlington that added up to a calamity – losing a quarterback for an indeterminate period of time, losing faith in the offensive unit, sustaining the only defeat by an NFC East team to slip to the bottom of the division – that added up to a painful possibility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
FOX Sports
Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive unit took a potentially devastating hit during its Week 1 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Star pass rusher and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury. The Steelers believe he likely tore the muscle, ESPN reported.
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott hurt, where do Cowboys turn now?
The Dallas Cowboys are officially last in the NFC East. And to add insult to injury — or, just to add injury — the squad will be without its starting quarterback for the next 6-8 weeks. It's a painstaking reality for the team's front office, which now turns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs showed there is no way to guard them | What's Wright
In his first game without Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Are the Chiefs back? Nick Wright says no, 'they never left.' Watch as Nick analyzes how there is no way to guard Mahomes and company.
FOX Sports
How Patrick Mahomes was almost a New Orleans Saint
Football brilliance is rare. When you see it, you know it, and for many, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes epitomizes that to a tee. Just ask former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. "He's the best," Payton told "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "There's no argument."
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield's revenge plot flops as Panthers fall short | THE CARTON SHOW
Baker Mayfield's Carolina Panthers loss to the Jacoby Brissett led Cleveland Browns, foiling the former Browns' QB's plans for revenge. Despite the loss, Craig Carton lays out why there were signs of a dangerous team in Carolina, and why he still believes in Baker.
FOX Sports
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions. Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled. In Thursday...
FOX Sports
Dolphins build identity with Tua, Tyreek, gutsy playcalling
MIAMI — If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going to take the conservative route in the Miami Dolphins' 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots, then new coach Mike McDaniel was, apparently, going to get aggressive. Perhaps in an effort to compensate for his dink-and-dunk QB, the playcaller attacked New...
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
FOX Sports
It's time for Giants to unleash receiver Kadarius Toney
Saquon Barkley was remarkable for the Giants on Sunday, showing everyone that he really might be back to his old form. He carried them, accounting for nearly half of their total offense. And the Giants can't continue to ask him to do that. The truth is that Barkley needs help...
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Tom Brady highlight Skip Bayless' bold predictions
When it comes to football, FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless has been an unwavering proponent of two things: The Dallas Cowboys and "Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr." And if you thought Bayless would change course ahead of the 2022 NFL season, you couldn't have been more off-base. Bayless is back...
Comments / 0