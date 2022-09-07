ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes

Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Packers shelve Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Lazard to open vs. Vikes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers still don't have their offensive line at full strength. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener on Sunday at Minnesota, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson turned down $250 million extension from Ravens

Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension came and went, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Sunday, FOX's Jay Glazer...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener

It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive unit took a potentially devastating hit during its Week 1 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Star pass rusher and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury. The Steelers believe he likely tore the muscle, ESPN reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with AC sprain

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FOX Sports

Trey Lance's struggles in rain leads to 49ers 19-10 loss vs. Bears | THE HERD

Trey Lance's starting QB debut was underwhelming. He finished 13-of-28 for 164 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. While the season just started, this raises a question about Lance's potential as a starter and if he can lead the Niners to a playoff run. Colin Cowherd breaks down why is concerned for the 49ers and not high on the young QB.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Clerical Error#American Football#Afc North
FOX Sports

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Freeman was asked whether his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK

Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

How Patrick Mahomes was almost a New Orleans Saint

Football brilliance is rare. When you see it, you know it, and for many, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes epitomizes that to a tee. Just ask former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. "He's the best," Payton told "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "There's no argument."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy