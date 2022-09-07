Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
FOX Sports
'They are the pieces to the puzzle' - Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas praise teammates after their 27-26 victory
Michael Thomas talks to Shannon Spake about wanting to make sure that he was able to be out on the field to help the New Orleans Saints in their 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Wintson talks about all of the talent that the Saints have this year.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
FOX Sports
Packers shelve Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Lazard to open vs. Vikes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers still don't have their offensive line at full strength. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener on Sunday at Minnesota, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering...
FOX Sports
Jameis Winston leads a game-winning 47-yard drive as Saints come back and defeat Falcons 27-26
The New Orleans Saints came back and defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26 after Jameis Winston led the offense on a 47-yard game-winning drive which ended in a go-ahead field goal. Winston finished with 269 yards passing and two TD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson turned down $250 million extension from Ravens
Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension came and went, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Sunday, FOX's Jay Glazer...
FOX Sports
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
FOX Sports
Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener
It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.
FOX Sports
Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive unit took a potentially devastating hit during its Week 1 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Star pass rusher and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury. The Steelers believe he likely tore the muscle, ESPN reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
FOX Sports
Will Seahawks spoil Russell Wilson's Broncos debut and return to Seattle? | What's Wright
On the first Monday Night Football of the season, Nick Wright previews Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut and return to Seattle. Watch as he lays out the possibility of Russ's former team spoiling his return.
FOX Sports
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with AC sprain
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance's struggles in rain leads to 49ers 19-10 loss vs. Bears | THE HERD
Trey Lance's starting QB debut was underwhelming. He finished 13-of-28 for 164 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. While the season just started, this raises a question about Lance's potential as a starter and if he can lead the Niners to a playoff run. Colin Cowherd breaks down why is concerned for the 49ers and not high on the young QB.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Should the Cowboys go get Jimmy G? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard explains why he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. "The 49ers are not trading Jimmy G — one word, insurance."
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs showed there is no way to guard them | What's Wright
In his first game without Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Are the Chiefs back? Nick Wright says no, 'they never left.' Watch as Nick analyzes how there is no way to guard Mahomes and company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Freeman was asked whether his...
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield's revenge plot flops as Panthers fall short | THE CARTON SHOW
Baker Mayfield's Carolina Panthers loss to the Jacoby Brissett led Cleveland Browns, foiling the former Browns' QB's plans for revenge. Despite the loss, Craig Carton lays out why there were signs of a dangerous team in Carolina, and why he still believes in Baker.
FOX Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
FOX Sports
How Patrick Mahomes was almost a New Orleans Saint
Football brilliance is rare. When you see it, you know it, and for many, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes epitomizes that to a tee. Just ask former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. "He's the best," Payton told "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "There's no argument."
Comments / 0